Michael Caine Will Not Work With Woody Allen Again

Michael Caine attends the My Generation photocall during the Venice Film Festival, 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In an interview with The Guardian about his upcoming documentary My Generation, Michael Caine has ruled out the possibility of making another film with Woody Allen. Caine won his first Academy Award in 1987 for his supporting role in Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters. By then, he had been nominated for Best Actor three times in three different decades (Alfie, 1967; Sleuth, 1973; Educating Rita, 1984); he went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for The Cider House Rules. Dylan Farrow didn’t accuse Allen of sexual assault until 1992 (Allen has denied the allegations), while the director’s relationship with Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soo-Yi Previn began sometime in 1991. So, unlike some of Allen’s more recent stars, Caine doesn’t have anything to apologize for, chronologically speaking. Still, he was unequivocal about never working with Allen in the future:

I am so stunned. I’m a patron of the NSPCC and have very strong views about paedophilia. I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no.

Caine joins the ranks of others actors who have ruled out working with Allen in the future or voiced regrets about working with him in the past: Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet went so far as to donate their salaries from A Rainy Day in New York, while Kate Winslet, who has worked with Allen and Roman Polanski, mentioned “bitter regrets” without naming names. Hannah and Her Sisters was Caine’s only deliberate collaboration with Woody Allen, although, per the IMDb, they accidentally shared the screen in TV movie Fight of the Century by virtue of both attending the Frazier-Ali fight. Although Polanski never directed Caine, both men appear as themselves in Peter Whitehead’s 1967 documentary Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London, as well as this retroactively horrifying-for-many-reasons British Movietone newsreel about the Polanski-Tate wedding:

Although the odds of another Caine-Allen collaboration were not that great to begin with, the fact that Caine felt the need to pre-emptively rule it out shows how radioactive the director has become in the post-Weinstein era.