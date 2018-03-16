Marshall Coach Dan D’Antoni Is the Lovable Grouch March Madness Needs

Coach D’Antoni doesn’t look like a stats nerd. Donald Miralle/Getty Images

When Marshall upset Wichita State 81-75 on Friday, it was the Thundering Herd’s first ever NCAA Tournament victory. Keep in mind that Wichita State isn’t a normal 4 seed. The Shockers are a Koch-funded powerhouse whose recent March successes have made them an envied program throughout Division I basketball. How was an upstart Marshall team able to tie them in knots? Credit the Herd’s grouchy/nerdy coach, Dan D’Antoni.

D’Antoni isn’t who you picture when you think “sabermetrics evangelist.” With his West Virginia drawl and high-and-tight ‘do, he seems more like a 1950s high school principal than a math nerd, but he has long been a member of basketball’s statistics vanguard.

D’Antoni is the older brother of Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. Before signing up to lead the Thundering Herd in 2014, Dan served as an assistant to his brother with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. The D’Antonis’ tenure in Phoenix is particularly legendary, and the revolutionary “seven seconds or less” offense the Suns ran in the mid-2000s has now become the norm across the league.

Marshall may not have Steve Nash, but the Thundering Herd does have Jon Elmore, who isn’t afraid to chuck it from Narnia.

D’Antoni, it’s clear, has coached his team to play fast and loose. Around 45 percent of Marshall’s shots are 3-pointers, and they boast the seventh-highest adjusted tempo in college basketball. They run, they gun, and if you dare question D’Antoni about any of this, he will give you a harsh lesson in arithmetic. That’s what happened in 2016, when a reporter dared to ask why Marshall wasn’t passing the ball inside.

Here’s a transcript:

Dan D'Antoni is a national treasure that must be preserved at all costs. "I haven't finished my damn analytics story yet." pic.twitter.com/ze3QUkQYxx — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) December 29, 2016

Thanks to Marshall’s color scheme, D’Antoni often looks like a blazer-and-T-shirt-wearing Oscar the Grouch, but he allowed himself a few moments of joy after Friday’s win.

The Herd has more thunder left! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1fjjOk5YGw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018

To paraphrase Coach D’Antoni, he hasn’t finished his damn analytics story yet.