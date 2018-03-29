Loyola-Chicago’s Goofy Center Is the March Madness Hero America Needs

Cameron Krutwig helps keep Loyola-Chicago ramblin’. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Loyola-Chicago’s Final Four run is that it hasn’t looked the least bit surprising. The No. 11 seed Ramblers have played some of the prettiest offensive basketball in recent tournament memory. While they start four experienced, unselfish ball-handlers, much of their frenetic movement—and Loyola-Chicago’s success in general—revolves around a 19-year-old freshman center who looks like a grown-up Bobby Hill.

Cameron Krutwig is listed at 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds but he cuts a much more imposing figure than those numbers imply. The teenager from Algonquin, Illinois, who averages 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and won the Missouri Valley Conference’s freshman of the year award, is the kind of player commentators glibly dub “a load.” Krutwig’s game, though, is about so much more than just taking up real estate. Loyola-Chicago’s style depends on spacing the floor, sharing the ball, and cutting to the hoop. Krutwig’s vision and ability to pass out of the post are an essential component of this pneumatic ball movement.

When college teams pass the ball inside, it all too often represents a last resort. The big man is on the court to rebound, play defense, and get out of the way when his teammates drive. Much like when an investment firm offloads debt on an already failing company, a center is given the ball with little hope or expectation of success. But Krutwig is not a normal college center. In the play below, from the Ramblers’ second-round game against Tennessee, Krutwig kicks up the tempo by whipping a perfect strike to Ben Richardson, who then quickly passes to Donte Ingram for an open 3.

Krutwig’s skillful passing is enhanced by his ability to score in the post. He is a legitimate threat, and Ramblers coach Porter Moser implants this fear in opposing teams by going to the young center early. Krutwig is a wrecking ball who is also comfortable picking locks, and, thanks to his Bolshoi feet, he can pivot and sashay to the hoop with ease.

Despite his dancer’s footwork, you should think twice before casting Krutwig in Guys and Dolls. He and his high school friends started the Six Cheersmen, Algonquin’s only vocal troupe to feature a Final Four-bound center. Their Christmas album is available online, and it’s wonderfully terrible. “Honestly we’re not any good,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “But it’s just fun.”

For all his self-effacing grace, Krutwig still benefits from being a big, sturdy teen (though he did lose 30 pounds after graduating from high school last spring). His screens are so effective that the mere threat of one gives defenders pause. This hesitation opens up driving lanes for Krutwig’s teammates—something Clayton Custer took advantage of for his game-winner against Tennessee in the second round.

With the exception of Krutwig, the Ramblers are essentially positionless. They’re at their best when their perimeter players fizz and pop around defenses, but they don’t have to sacrifice this movement with their center on the court.

Please don’t laugh when I say Loyola-Chicago reminds me of the 2010-’11 Orlando Magic, a team that went to the NBA Finals. Coach Stan Van Gundy surrounded center Dwight Howard with four willing shooters, and their inside-out passing game was, dare I say, Ramblers-esque. At the time, Howard was one of the most athletically impressive centers the league had ever seen—a guy who could (figuratively) block astroids and (literally) dunk on 12-foot rims. Krutwig, meanwhile, looks like an Outward Bound straggler and would have a hard time leaping over a manhole cover. Even so, he is ruthlessly effective on the court, and just as much a fulcrum for the Ramblers’ offense as Howard was for the Magic’s.

That being said, it sometimes behooves the Ramblers to keep their big man on the bench. In the Sweet 16, Nevada didn’t play with a center at all, and Krutwig logged a measly 13 minutes of action.

It will be fascinating to see how Loyola-Chicago deploys Krutwig against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have their own skilled big man, Moritz Wagner. The 6-foot-11 German is an effective 3-point shooter, meaning whoever guards him will spend a lot of time on the perimeter. How—and if—Krutwig defends him will be just as important for the Ramblers as his passing and scoring were during their previous three games.

Then again, the reverse is also true. Michigan will have to go up against Loyola-Chicago’s big teen. As we’ve learned this March Madness, that’s no easy feat.