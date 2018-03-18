Sports

Loyola-Chicago Won Thanks to God and 98-Year-Old Nun Sister Jean’s Scouting Report

By

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After needing a last-second game-winner to make it out of the first round, Loyola-Chicago found itself in another tough spot on Saturday. In its second-round NCAA Tournament game against Tennessee, the Ramblers squandered a ten-point lead and fell behind with just 21 seconds remaining. Enter Clayton Custer, who managed to bring the thunder while falling away and nearly short-arming his shot.

While this was the Ramblers’ second miracle in three days, Loyola-Chicago is hardly a lucky upstart. In the words of Custer, “I don’t always say this, but I got to give glory to God on that one.”

The Ramblers are a talented, well-drilled team, but they also benefit from an almighty secret weapon: Sister Jean Delores Schmidt.

The 98-year-old nun and Ramblers team chaplain has become the breakout star of March Madness. Some might argue she’s already overexposed, but that’s a take that will get you sent straight to hell.

Sister Jean does more than lead pre-game prayers and give post-game interviews. She also shares basketball advice with the Ramblers squad and coaching staff and prepares scouting reports on their opponents. Here’s what she had to say ahead of Saturday’s game against Tennessee:

Seeing as the game has already transpired, we have the opportunity to fact-check Sister Jean’s advice. In other words, we’re applying more scrutiny to a 98-year-old nun’s basketball acumen than anyone has ever given Charles Barkley. Here goes.

“I noticed that No. 1, 2, and 5 are perhaps the ones that are going to cause Loyola the most trouble.”

Sister Jean highlighted Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner (1), Grant Williams (2), and Admiral Schofield (5), and she was right on the money. Each scored in double figures and gave the Ramblers fits. A 3-pointer by Turner cut Loyola-Chicago’s advantage to two before Williams converted an and-one layup to give Tennessee a 62-61 lead in the game’s waning moments.

A good scouting report is only as useful as the execution that follows, and the Ramblers were lucky the Volunteers left enough time on the clock to allow for Custer’s game-winner. Sister Jean works in mysterious ways.

“I also noticed that the Tennessee men are tall and well built, and they’re ready to go.”

Sister Jean is perceptive, and her keen assessment of Tennessee men is a reminder that nothing slips past her gaze. The Ramblers were prepared as a result and managed to keep the Vols off the boards, winning the rebounding battle 27 to 24. Tennessee went 8 for 14 inside the arc but only 9 for 25 from 3-point range, meaning the Vols would have been wise to consider Sister Jean’s scouting report themselves.

Sister Jean’s giving advice out for free here. You can either take it or risk suffering the same fate as Tennessee.

“Tennesee’s defense is very good, and because they are so tall, that makes a difference with our young men, who are just a little bit shorter.”

Loyola-Chicago shot 50 percent from the field against the Vols’ vaunted defense. Tennessee did manage to block two shots, but the Ramblers’ ball movement was key in manufacturing open looks. Would they have done this had they not been warned by Sister Jean about the rangy Volunteers? God only knows.

Well, God and Ramblers reserve center Carson Shanks, who gave Sister Jean credit after the game by shouting, “That was all you!” before giving her a hug.

The Ramblers face either Nevada or Cincinnati in the next round. You better believe Sister Jean is already watching tape on both.

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

• How Good Was Loyola-Chicago’s Last-Second Game Winner?

• It Happened! No. 16 Seed UMBC Just Made the Mount Rushmore of Sports Upsets.

• Cody or Caleb? How to Tell Nevada’s Twin Basketball Stars Apart.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Loyola-Chicago Won Thanks to God and 98-Year-Old Nun Sister Jean’s Scouting Report

April Glaser

One of the Data Scientists Involved in the Cambridge Analytica Mess Now Works at Facebook

Nick Greene

Forget Usain Bolt. These Centenarian Track Stars Are the World’s Most Amazing Athletes.

April Glaser

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Is What Facebook-Powered Election Cheating Looks Like

Matthew Dessem

Melissa McCarthy Has One-of-a-Kind Literary Treasures to Sell in the Trailer for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Daniel Politi

Wisconsin Lawmaker Offers McCabe a Job to Help Him Qualify for His Pension

Daniel Politi

FEC Reportedly Investigating Whether Russia Used NRA to Funnel Money to Trump

Daniel Politi

McCabe Gets Ready to Talk: Fired FBI No. 2 Wrote Memos About Trump Interactions

Nick Greene

How to Sound Like a Lifelong UMBC Fan, Even Though You Just Jumped on the Retrievers Bandwagon

Daniel Politi

Trump’s Lawyer Calls on Justice Department to End Special Counsel’s Russia Probe

Josh Levin

It Took the UConn Women 10 Minutes to Outscore the Virginia Men

Daniel Politi

Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats, Shuts Down British Council in Retaliation

Most Read

The Only Relevant Known Fact About McCabe’s Firing Is That He Is a Key Witness Against Trump

Jeremy Stahl

The Courts Could Make Fox News and Alex Jones Pay for Pushing Fake News About Real People

Dahlia Lithwick

How H.R. McMaster Doomed Himself in the Trump Administration

Fred Kaplan

Team Obama Joins the Democratic Pile On Against a Wounded Blue Dog

Josh Voorhees

It Happened! No. 16 Seed UMBC Just Made the Mount Rushmore of Sports Upsets.

Nick Greene

Trump Officially Gets Involved in Stormy Daniels Saga With Lawsuit Seeking $20 Million in Damages

Daniel Politi