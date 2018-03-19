Last Week Tonight Created a Children’s Book About Mike Pence’s Gay Pet Rabbit for Charity, and Also to Troll Him

Mike Pence’s homophobia is so well-established that even Donald Trump reportedly makes fun of it, but in a segment about the vice president on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver reminded us of some of the highlights. Pence signed off on Indiana’s “religious liberty” law, which effectively invited discrimination against LGBTQ people. He suggested that the legalization of gay marriage would lead to “societal collapse.” And while he denies supporting gay conversion therapy, he is a supporter of Focus on the Family, which was founded by Pence’s “friend and mentor” James Dobson and whose website recommends a 14-step program called that will help gay people “leave homosexuality.”

None of this is new information, but Oliver promised early in the segment that he would say at least one thing he liked about the vice president, and he found it in Pence’s pet, Marlon Bundo, which even Oliver admits is “an objectively good name for a rabbit.” Marlon Bundo is even the subject of a children’s book by Charlotte and Karen Pence, called A Day in the Life of the Vice President, which would be wholesome fun, except that the book’s tour includes a stop at Focus on the Family.

Never fear, because Oliver doesn’t want to deprive us of the joys of a book about a rabbit in the White House, so his team created their own, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, which is a real book that you can buy here. (It’s also available as an audiobook narrated by Jim Parsons and featuring the voices of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer, and RuPaul.) In this version of the story, Marlon Bundo falls in love with another boy rabbit.

Oliver promises that this is, in fact, a real children’s book, rather than a “an adult book telling Mike Pence to go fuck himself—although, in buying it, that’s exactly what you would be doing.” The proceeds will go toward The Trevor Project and AIDS United (and you can also donate directly to those organizations and received a free copy of the e-book) so this isn’t just a move to troll Mike Pence. It also helps the very people who have been harmed by his policies and rhetoric. By buying it, “you’d be doing a nice thing in a really dickish way.”