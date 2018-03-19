Brow Beat

Last Week Tonight Created a Children’s Book About Mike Pence’s Gay Pet Rabbit for Charity, and Also to Troll Him

By

Mike Pence’s homophobia is so well-established that even Donald Trump reportedly makes fun of it, but in a segment about the vice president on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver reminded us of some of the highlights. Pence signed off on Indiana’s “religious liberty” law, which effectively invited discrimination against LGBTQ people. He suggested that the legalization of gay marriage would lead to “societal collapse.” And while he denies supporting gay conversion therapy, he is a supporter of Focus on the Family, which was founded by Pence’s “friend and mentor” James Dobson and whose website recommends a 14-step program called that will help gay people “leave homosexuality.”

None of this is new information, but Oliver promised early in the segment that he would say at least one thing he liked about the vice president, and he found it in Pence’s pet, Marlon Bundo, which even Oliver admits is “an objectively good name for a rabbit.” Marlon Bundo is even the subject of a children’s book by Charlotte and Karen Pence, called A Day in the Life of the Vice President, which would be wholesome fun, except that the book’s tour includes a stop at Focus on the Family.

Never fear, because Oliver doesn’t want to deprive us of the joys of a book about a rabbit in the White House, so his team created their own, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, which is a real book that you can buy here. (It’s also available as an audiobook narrated by Jim Parsons and featuring the voices of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer, and RuPaul.) In this version of the story, Marlon Bundo falls in love with another boy rabbit.

Oliver promises that this is, in fact, a real children’s book, rather than a “an adult book telling Mike Pence to go fuck himself—although, in buying it, that’s exactly what you would be doing.” The proceeds will go toward The Trevor Project and AIDS United (and you can also donate directly to those organizations and received a free copy of the e-book) so this isn’t just a move to troll Mike Pence. It also helps the very people who have been harmed by his policies and rhetoric. By buying it, “you’d be doing a nice thing in a really dickish way.”

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Last Week Tonight Created a Children’s Book About Mike Pence’s Gay Pet Rabbit for Charity, and Also to Troll Him

Marissa Martinelli

Melissa Joan Hart May Return for a Clarissa Explains It All Revival

Angelica Jade Bastién

What Jessica Jones Understands About Female Rage

Kristina Mitchell

Student Evaluations Can’t Be Used to Assess Professors. They’re Discriminatory.

Molly Olmstead

Fourth Explosion Injures Two Cyclists in Austin

Studio 360

How Kevin Hall Lives with The Truman Show Syndrome (and You Kind of Do, Too)

Laura Miller

The True-Crime Podcast Atlanta Monster Doesn’t Have a Clue

Strategist Editors

The 11 Best Sheets on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Allison Benedikt and John Cook

Our One Fight: Do We Really Need to Keep a Running Mental Spreadsheet of Our Marital Contributions?

Alieza Durana

The Suburbs Are Now Where Poverty Lives

Matthew Dessem

Migos, Drake, and Jamie Foxx Take the Soul Train in the “Walk It Talk It” Video

The Wreck of the Emley Moor, in This Week’s Open Thread

Most Read

The Florida Bridge Collapse Is a Tragic, Predictable Result of a Building Philosophy That Could Be Coming to Your Town

Matthew N. Eisler

Trump Goes Off on Angry Sunday Tweetstorm, Intensifies Attack Against Mueller, FBI

Daniel Politi

Graham Reiterates: If Trump Fires Mueller it Would Mark “Beginning of the End of His Presidency”

Daniel Politi

Trump Reportedly Required Senior Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements

Daniel Politi

Our One Fight: Do We Really Need to Keep a Running Mental Spreadsheet of Our Marital Contributions?

Allison Benedikt and John Cook

Three People Reportedly Contradict Jeff Sessions’ Claim He Opposed Trump-Russia Meeting

Daniel Politi