Brow Beat

Killer Mike Apologizes to March for Our Lives Organizers for Timing of NRA TV Interview

Run the Jewels bandmate El-P said Killer Mike is a good person and that “I don’t drop friends from my life because I disagree with them.”

By

Run the Jewels arrive for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Run the Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Killer Mike found himself in hot water recently over an interview he gave to NRA TV about race and gun ownership that touched on the youth-led anti–gun control movement. “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you. If you walk out of that school, walk out of my house,’ ” he said of the student protests against gun violence earlier this month while appearing on Noir. In a pair of videos posted to Twitter on Sunday, Killer Mike apologized, not for his specific remarks, but for the timing of his NRA TV interview, which was aired just a few days before the March for Our Lives. In the videos, he speaks directly to the young March for Our Lives organizers and repeatedly refers to himself as “ally” of the movement.

“There’s a Senegalese proverb that says there can be no peace without understanding, so I took a move out of my heroes’ book, Dr. Martin Luther King, the founder of Kingian nonviolence, and I sat with people who I might not always agree with,” Killer Mike says in the first video. “I sat with a group called the National Rifle Association. I did an interview about black gun ownership in this era. That interview was used a week later by NRA TV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support.”

He continues:

I, being a former youth organizer, currently an activist and organizer, respect their leadership, so I wanna say first, I’m sorry guys. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country, and gun rights, was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you, and it was wrong, and it disparaged the very noble work you’re doing. As your ally—and I am your ally, young people—I wanna say that many of the people I organize with were at that march, whether it was ending racism or ending classism or many of the people that agree with some of the social ideas, like free health care, fair wages, fair earning for women, gay and lesbian rights, black rights in particular around community policing of black men. All those things, all those people made up that march. I’m a friend and advocate to you all.

Killer Mike went on to place the blame on NRA TV for airing the interview when the network did, and added, “I’m sorry that adults on the right and the left are choosing to use me as a lightning rod.”

Meanwhile, his Run the Jewels bandmate El-P weighed in on the controversy with a statement of his own, expressing his full support of the March for Our Lives movement, writing that he is “personally inspired and blown away by the bravery and emotion of an entire generation of young people standing up and trying to change the world.” He also included an apparent dig at NRA TV:

To any organization that opposes, slanders or seeks to discredit these people trying desperately to change their world in some real way for the better, make no mistake: we aren’t on the same “side,” as I believe that any “side” that looks at empathy as a weakness and change as a threat can not be connected to the human spirit and therefore can not be just.

El-P did not include Killer Mike in that admonishment. “I don’t drop friends from my life because I disagree with them,” he wrote, calling Killer Mike a good person who “stumbles and he makes bad decisions sometimes and he doesn’t always get his messages across or even protect himself and I wanna fuckin’ strangle him ’cause it’s so stressful to watch when it could have been avoided.”

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Isaac Chotiner

Judd Apatow Explains Why He Makes Movies That Explore the Human Condition (Sometimes)

Marissa Martinelli

Killer Mike Apologizes to March for Our Lives Organizers for Timing of NRA TV Interview

Molly Olmstead

Wisconsin High-Schoolers Are Marching 50 Miles to Paul Ryan’s Hometown to Demand Gun Control

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Court Filing Says FBI Covered Up Evidence That Pulse Shooter Omar Mateen’s Father Was a Bureau Informant

Madeline Ashby

A New Short Story From Sci-Fi Author and Futurist Madeline Ashby

Ian Harris

An Expert Responds to Madeline Ashby’s Short Story “Domestic Violence”

Joshua Keating

U.S. Expels 60 Russian Diplomats as Part of International Response to Nerve Agent Attack

Inkoo Kang

YouTube Is a Temple of Nostalgia for 1990s TV Commercials

Lena Wilson

Claire Foy Says Being at the Center of The Crown Pay Gap Controversy Is “Very Very Odd”

Alieza Durana

Seeking Better Work-Life Balance in the Suburbs? You Better Have a Good Car.

Molly Olmstead

Remington Outdoor, One of America’s Oldest Gun Manufacturers, Files for Bankruptcy

Andrew Gelman

Can You Criticize Science (or Do Science) Without Looking Like an Obsessive? Maybe Not.

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Matthew Dessem

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi