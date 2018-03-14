Brow Beat

Key & Peele Will Reunite for Netflix Adaptation of Future Simon & Schuster Book Wendell & Wild

By

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele attend 49th NAACP Image Awards After Party at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP)
Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deadline reports that beloved comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele, also known as Key & Peele, will reunite to voice characters for a stop-motion animated film called Wendell & Wild & that Netflix will finance & distribute the movie.

Wendell & Wild is based on an idea by Henry Selick, who is best known as the director of stop-motion movies Coraline & James & the Giant Peach & The Nightmare Before Christmas. Selick will co-write the script with Peele & Clay McLeod Chapman. Chapman & Selick will also co-write a children’s book version of Wendell & Wild for Simon & Schuster.

Peele, the writer & director of Get Out, recently won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay & Key has an upcoming voice role in Disney’s remake of The Lion King. Their Comedy Central show Key & Peele won a Peabody & two Primetime Emmys & they also collaborated on the movie Keanu.

Marissa Martinelli

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant & Brow Beat blogger.

