Jimmy Kimmel Gets Donald Trump’s Opinion on That Donald Trump Guy in This Chilling Short Film

Like every other late night host, Jimmy Kimmel found the spectacle of a porn star suing the president irresistible. And as usually happens in this kind of feeding frenzy, Kimmel and his writers landed on some of the same jokes that other hosts did. It’s hard to be mad about it, though: When news breaks on the day of a big storm that Stormy Daniels is suing a man with Trump’s tastes over a contract where the parties are referred to as “DD” and “PP,” you’re gonna get some overlap. But Kimmel had a secret weapon: a chilling short film consisting of footage of Donald Trump sarcastically saying bad things about Donald Trump, most of which are true.

It doesn’t seem like the film was necessarily related to the Stormy Daniels affair when it was conceived and created, and Kimmel doesn’t go out of his way to tie it in besides saying, “This is Donald Trump.” But what follows needs no introduction: A perfectly-executed taste of the inside of Trump’s brain, where it’s all Trump all the time, as narrated by Donald Trump, using actual footage of Donald Trump talking about Donald Trump. Donald Trump!

It’s not hard to make a film look like a descent into madness and chaos when you’ve got Edvard Grieg on the soundtrack: the rhythm got mapped out years ago, you just have to cut to it. And it also can’t be too much of a challenge to make a film about narcissism when you’ve got footage of Donald Trump to work with. But even taking these advantages into account, this is exceptionally well executed, a sort of bleak, drain-circling poetry, especially after the film degenerates into countless clips of Donald Trump chanting his two favorite words. In fact, it nearly works as poetry. Here’s Donald Trump on Donald Trump, as compiled by Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Donald Trump voted for Barack Obama. Donald Trump has no chance. Donald Trump only got 34% of the vote. Donald Trump had a bad week. Donald Trump is a bad person. Donald Trump is a terrible human being. Donald Trump wants to get along with Russia. Donald Trump loves Putin. Donald Trump loves Saddam Hussein. Donald Trump wants to see Japan nuked. Donald Trump thinks he’s wonderful. Donald Trump did not get a standing ovation. Donald Trump used the tax code to his advantage. Donald Trump is in a Twitterstorm. Donald Trump rants and raves. Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump. Donald Trump is a cancer.

And to think we nearly elected Donald Trump president!