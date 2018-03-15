Jimmy Kimmel Bought a Bunch of Garbage From TrumpStore.com So You Never Have To

We’ve all gone on online shopping sprees that we regretted the next morning, but only members of the media have the privilege of reclassifying them as “investigative journalism.” That’s just what Jimmy Kimmel did on Wednesday night, walking the audience through the contents of a giant box of overpriced garbage he purchased from TrumpStore.com, “the official retail website of The Trump Organization.” Did you know there was an entire website where you could buy Trump Organization-themed stuff? If you’re, just, like, a fan of the Trump Organization and want other people to know that fact about you?

Kimmel was ostensibly investigating where the Trump Organization has its retail products made—if you guessed “not in the United States, despite a certain president’s big talk,” you win a shitty plastic coin bank—but his big box of stuff has all the hallmarks of a late-night mistake, and his account of the purchase doesn’t exactly sound like Woodward & Bernstein:

Even though my wife was yelling at me the whole time I was on the site, like, “Don’t order anything from that!” I ordered a bunch of stuff from it.

Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearey, is one of Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s head writers, so it’s possible this was a work conversation, but a quick look at TrumpStore.com makes a late-night shopping spree seem more likely. The Trump Organization has created a delightful website, like old-timey-snake-oil–salesman delightful, exactly the kind of internet rabbit hole that leads to buyer’s remorse the next day. It’s aimed at people with more money than taste—but not quite enough more money to know they’re overpaying for things that are actively distasteful. Given that the website’s non-Jimmy-Kimmel clientele put Donald Trump in office, the schadenfreude from imagining them getting cheated in an ill-advised attempt to buy class on a budget is one of the few pleasures remaining. TrumpStore.com’s pitch shows a level of contempt for the intelligence of its customers that would be appalling if its customers weren’t people who voluntarily decided to shop at TrumpStore.com, which they are. It’s a rich tapestry.

But how much money did Kimmel have to funnel to the Trump Organization to fund his reporting? To find out, we identified each item in Kimmel’s big box, found it on the TrumpStore.com website, and paired it with the single most unconvincing, soul-deadening sentence from the marketing copy for that item. (Except for the “Classic Natural Trump Mug,” where three sentences tied for first place.) Here’s the complete rundown:

1 Poly Waffle Cap, Frost White/Black: $32.00 (Made in China)

Contrast stitching lends a contemporary look to our Ahead brand poly waffle cap while the Trump Crest logo, coupled with the subtle waffle pattern, adds to the sophisticated appeal.

1 “Classic Natural Trump Mug,” $15.00 (Made in Thailand)

Subtle elegance is the perfect way to describe our Trump classic natural colored mug. The gold Trump name adorns the side hinting that you enjoy the finer things in life. This beautiful ceramic is sure to maintain its elegance for years to come.

1 “Trump Golf Solitaire Driver Headcover,” $40.00 (Made in China, Decorated in the U.S.A.)

Our expertly crafted driver headcovers are a luxury you cannot deny yourself … nor will you want to.

1 “Signature Small Duffle Bag,” $100.00 (Made in China)

Versatility and convenience are what our small duffle is all about.

1 “Signature Shoe Bag,” $50.00 (Made in China)

A zippered side pocket adds to its functionality while the Trump crest gives it a stylish flair.

1 “Lattice Embossed Blanket” in Taupe Velvet, Twin size $50.00 (Made in China)

You’ll fall in love with our luxurious velvet blanket featuring a lattice embossed pattern.

1 “Quilted Toddler Bib” in Soft White, $25.00 (Made in Peru)

Toddlers can often make messes and that’s where our toddler bibs come in handy.

1 “Trump Golf Collector Medallion,” $15.00 (Made in China)

This is a special collector’s item you won’t want to pass up.

1 “Gold Bar Coin Bank,” FREE WITH PURCHASE! (Made in ????)

Our Trump coin bank is modeled after a real gold bullion and is not only a collector’s item, but will store your spare change perfect for a rainy day.

1 “Pet Bandana” in Fuschia, $8.00 (Made in ????)

Man’s best friend will look his best while sporting one of our Trump pet bandanas.

That’s a grand total of $220 worth of Trump Organization merchandise, none of which was made entirely in the United States, some of which may have violated import laws, and every bit of which is so cruddy you’d be disappointed to get it for free at a trade show. This is the retail experience Trump Organization fans deserve, and it’s reassuring to know someone is providing it to them. It’s just a shame these particular fools can’t be parted from their money without it benefiting the Trump family.