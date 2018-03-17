Sports

It Took the UConn Women 10 Minutes to Outscore the Virginia Men

By

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Jonathan the Husky, mascot for the Connecticut Huskies, performs in the second half against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs won 66-64 in overtime. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
The mighty Huskies shall prevail.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Given that the No. 1 overall seed in the men’s tournament lost in a historic upset on Friday night, let’s check in on how the top seed in the women’s tourney is doing in its first game.

Well then. While the men play two 20-minute halves, women’s college basketball games are divided into four 10-minute quarters. It took the UConn women just one of those quarters to best the Virginia men’s 54-point output against UMBC.

The 94 points scored by UConn in the first half is an NCAA Division I women’s record, by a lot. (The Huskies just missed the men’s Division I record of 98, set by LIU Brooklyn in 1997.)

Despite trailing by 63 points at halftime, it’s not all bad news for the No. 16 seed Saint Francis Red Flash. First, the Red Flash have a cool nickname. Second, given that they’ve scored 48 points after three quarters, they’re also on pace to outscore Virginia.

Update, 12:45 p.m. EST: Final score: UConn 140 - Saint Francis 52. The Red Flash scored just four points in the fourth quarter, meaning they actually didn’t surpass Virginia’s 54-point total. Congrats Cavaliers!

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

• It Happened! No. 16 Seed UMBC Just Made the Mount Rushmore of Sports Upsets.

• We Failed Grayson Allen by Not Hating Him More

• How Good Was Loyola-Chicago’s Last-Second Game Winner?

Josh Levin is Slate’s editorial director.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump’s Lawyer Calls on Justice Department to End Special Counsel’s Russia Probe

Josh Levin

It Took the UConn Women 10 Minutes to Outscore the Virginia Men

Daniel Politi

Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats, Shuts Down British Council in Retaliation

Ryan Goodman

Sessions’ Firing of McCabe Violated His Promise to Recuse

Daniel Politi

Trump Officially Gets Involved in Stormy Daniels Saga With Lawsuit Seeking $20 Million in Damages

Christina Bonnington

Google Maps Is Amazing. Why Isn’t It Better at Giving Cyclists Directions?

Maxine Builder

Which Hangover Cures, Pills, and Patches Really Work, According to Science?

Jeremy Stahl

The Only Relevant Known Fact About McCabe’s Firing Is That He Is a Key Witness Against Trump

Nick Greene

It Happened! No. 16 Seed UMBC Just Made the Mount Rushmore of Sports Upsets.

Nick Greene

Cody or Caleb? How to Tell Nevada’s Twin Basketball Stars Apart.

Benjamin Frisch

I for One Am Not Convinced That Luigi Has a Penis

Dahlia Lithwick

The Courts Could Make Fox News and Alex Jones Pay for Pushing Fake News About Real People

Most Read

Hey, Mom and Dad: Relax! Parenting Just Doesn’t Matter That Much.

Daniel Engber

Ugh, Is My Child a Tattletale?

Nicole Cliffe

The Only Relevant Known Fact About McCabe’s Firing Is That He Is a Key Witness Against Trump

Jeremy Stahl

How H.R. McMaster Doomed Himself in the Trump Administration

Fred Kaplan

The Courts Could Make Fox News and Alex Jones Pay for Pushing Fake News About Real People

Dahlia Lithwick

Katy Perry’s Kiss and the Regressive Sexual Politics of American Idol

Christina Cauterucci