It Took the UConn Women 10 Minutes to Outscore the Virginia Men

Given that the No. 1 overall seed in the men’s tournament lost in a historic upset on Friday night, let’s check in on how the top seed in the women’s tourney is doing in its first game.
Well then. While the men play two 20-minute halves, women’s college basketball games are divided into four 10-minute quarters. It took the UConn women just one of those quarters to best the Virginia men’s 54-point output against UMBC.
The 94 points scored by UConn in the first half is an NCAA Division I women’s record, by a lot. (The Huskies just missed the men’s Division I record of 98, set by LIU Brooklyn in 1997.)
Despite trailing by 63 points at halftime, it’s not all bad news for the No. 16 seed Saint Francis Red Flash. First, the Red Flash have a cool nickname. Second, given that they’ve scored 48 points after three quarters, they’re also on pace to outscore Virginia.
Update, 12:45 p.m. EST: Final score: UConn 140 - Saint Francis 52. The Red Flash scored just four points in the fourth quarter, meaning they actually didn’t surpass Virginia’s 54-point total. Congrats Cavaliers!
