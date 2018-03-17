It Took the UConn Women 10 Minutes to Outscore the Virginia Men

The mighty Huskies shall prevail. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Given that the No. 1 overall seed in the men’s tournament lost in a historic upset on Friday night, let’s check in on how the top seed in the women’s tourney is doing in its first game.

Sometimes #1 seeds lose. Sometimes they're up 94-31 at half. pic.twitter.com/sdvkDwQEQc — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 17, 2018

Well then. While the men play two 20-minute halves, women’s college basketball games are divided into four 10-minute quarters. It took the UConn women just one of those quarters to best the Virginia men’s 54-point output against UMBC.

The 94 points scored by UConn in the first half is an NCAA Division I women’s record, by a lot. (The Huskies just missed the men’s Division I record of 98, set by LIU Brooklyn in 1997.)

UConn set an NCAA Division I women's basketball record for most points in a half with 94 against St. Francis today.



The previous record was Long Beach State's 80 points in 1987. pic.twitter.com/h0MPpcZxLU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2018

Despite trailing by 63 points at halftime, it’s not all bad news for the No. 16 seed Saint Francis Red Flash. First, the Red Flash have a cool nickname. Second, given that they’ve scored 48 points after three quarters, they’re also on pace to outscore Virginia.

Update, 12:45 p.m. EST: Final score: UConn 140 - Saint Francis 52. The Red Flash scored just four points in the fourth quarter, meaning they actually didn’t surpass Virginia’s 54-point total. Congrats Cavaliers!

