Sports

How Good Was Loyola-Chicago’s Last-Second Game-Winner?

By

March Madness’ first upset came via a last-second game-winner. Down one to Miami and with the clock running out, Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram drained a three to lead the Ramblers past the sixth-ranked Hurricanes, 64-62.

Though the shot wasn’t technically a “buzzer beater”—there were 0.3 seconds left when it went through the net—Ingram’s three deserves to be judged as such because, come on, there were just 0.3 seconds left. So, how good was it? Let’s go to our official March Madness Buzzer Beater Scale, in which points are awarded for difficulty, stakes, timing, the announcer’s call, team reaction, and overall Cinderella-ness.

The points system works the same as the old 6.0 figure skating scale because we miss the Winter Olympics (and believe the Russian judges deserve a say).

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 15: Donte Ingram #0 of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates after his game-winning three pointer against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Welcome to March, Donte Ingram.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Difficulty
Ingram released his shot from the bracket decal marking center court, and he did so with a hand in his face. In other words, it was rather difficult.

Perhaps just as difficult as the shot was the rebound that led to it. Lonnie Walker IV’s missed free throw seemed to hang on the rim for an hour. A Miami big man was well positioned to pull the ball down before Ramblers guard Ben Richardson snuck in from behind to grab it and start the break. Around seven seconds later, the ball was out of Ingram’s hands and headed directly for the bottom of the net.

Difficulty rating: 5.7

Stakes
The stakes are always high in a single-elimination tournament, but points are deducted because this game-winner only came in the first round. However, points are summarily added because of Loyola-Chicago’s underdog status.

Tipping the scales and raising the stakes was the presence of Ramblers team chaplain Sister Jean Delores Schmidt. The 98-year-old nun hadn’t seen her team win a tournament game since 1985, and had Ingram missed, she might have had to wait another 33 years to experience victory.

Stakes rating: 5.1

Timing
As discussed above, Ingram’s three did not technically beat any buzzers. Next time, it would be nice if he could hold on to the ball for just a smidge longer.

Timing rating: 3.0

Cinderella-ness
The experts consider the Missouri Valley Conference champion Ramblers to be better than their 11 seed suggests. The number-crunchers also thought Miami was a weak 6 seed going into the tournament, so the gap between the favorite and underdog is narrowed slightly.

However, Sister Jean Delores Schmidt tips the scales yet again, as any team who brings a sweet old nun to March Madness automatically becomes the tournament darling.

Cinderella-ness rating: 5.6

Announcers’ call
As Ingram’s shot flew through the air, play-by-play man Spero Dedes noted the Ramblers had a timeout but didn’t take it. Usually this could be seen as the announcer not letting the moment “breathe,” but the fact that Dedes was able to utter such a long sentence during the ball’s parabolic flight highlighted just how far away Ingram was from the hoop. That, combined with fellow announcers Steve Smith and Len Elmore’s gleefull ooh!s made for a great call.

Announcers’ call rating: 5.9

Reaction
The Loyola-Chicago bench stormed the court, even though it wasn’t a true buzzer beater. This is good, and they get additional points for it. Ingram confidently hopped backwards after his release, which is also super cool. Sister Jean Delores Schmidt was off camera, but I assume she gave the holy spirit a chest bump or something similarly cool.

Reaction: 6.0

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 15: Donte Ingram #0 and Marques Townes #5 of the Loyola Ramblers celebrate after Ingram makes a game-winning three pointer against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Total March Madness Buzzer Beater Score: 5.2

This is thus far the best (and only) buzzer beater of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Nick Greene

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California. Follow him on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jim Newell

How Conor Lamb Complicates Nancy Pelosi’s Return to Power

Nick Greene

How Good Was Loyola-Chicago’s Last-Second Game-Winner?

Jeremy Stahl

A Legal Screw-Up by Michael Cohen Should Give Stormy Daniels the Right to Tell Her Story

Elliot Hannon

In a Trump Family Tradition, Vanessa Trump Reportedly Files for Divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

Lena Wilson

Ava Duvernay Will Direct DC’s Superhero Film New Gods

Josh Voorhees

Could a Mississippi Mud Fight Cost the GOP a Senate Seat?

Christina Cauterucci

The Problem With Conor Lamb’s Pro-Choice Hedge

Chau Tu

Mitigating Plane Conflicts, Hawking’s Other Legacy, and Culinary Misappropriation

Aaron Mak

What Does It Mean to Hack an Electrical Grid?

Rachelle Hampton

Supporting Brand Activism Feels Icky. But Sometimes, It’s a Truce Worth Making.

Jaime Dunaway

Multiple People Dead After ‘First of its Kind’ Bridge Collapses Onto Drivers in Miami

Osita Nwanevu

Why Tom Steyer Is Hot About Climate Change and Impeachment

Most Read

Conor Lamb’s Political Jiujitsu

William Saletan

Debunking Republicans’ Post-Pennsylvania Spin

Jim Newell

The New Tomb Raider Finds a Different Way of Admiring Female Bodies

Inkoo Kang

We Failed Grayson Allen by Not Hating Him More

Nick Greene

Wait. Have We Been Paying Attention to the Wrong Trump Tower Meeting?

Isaac Chotiner

What You Should Do if a Flight Attendant Tells You to Put Your Dog in an Overhead Bin

Jeff Friedrich