How Did NRA TV Cover the March for Our Lives?

Grant Stinchfield and Dana Loesch discuss the March for Our Lives on NRA TV. NRA TV

As you probably know, the National Rifle Association has a streaming television network, NRA TV, which pumps a heady mix of apocalyptic warnings and gun-themed reality shows directly into the brains of gun fetishists across the nation. The network also frequently takes the time to rail about the “lying media.” For example, here’s how Dana Loesch announced her upcoming NRA TV show:

So how did a network so dedicated to delivering the truth (and, incidentally, convincing gunmen and gunwomen to buy more guns) cover Saturday’s March for Our Lives? Just barely, and entirely with reruns. Here’s a rundown of NRA TV’s programming from noon to three Saturday:

• A rerun of Stinchfield from Friday.

• A rerun of a 2011 episode of Outdoor Channel show Friends of NRA

• A rerun of a 2014 episode of Outdoor Channel show NRA Gun Gurus

• A rerun of a 2017 episode of NRA Country’s On Location

• A rerun of a 2016 episode of Outdoor Channel show NRA All Access

• A rerun of Cam & Co from Friday.

No one wants to work weekends, but for an organization with so much to say about the national media, this seems like a dropped ball. Still, Stinchfield host Greg Stinchfield did spend his show Friday talking about the march, in a segment designed to encourage parents to stop their kids from attending. He went all in:

It’s a simple argument: Socialists control the Democratic Party; George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and “the usual suspects” control the socialists; the lying media helps them; everyone involved hates America; they’re all teaming up to brainwash your children; and therefore we have to be allowed to buy semi-automatic rifles and bump stocks. Dana Loesch stopped by to make an equally compelling point: No matter how you feel about abortion, you can’t deny that Planned Parenthood receives taxpayer money and sells infant body parts, and also that abortion is murder, and therefore we have to be allowed to buy semi-automatic rifles with bump stocks:

While repeating the lies about Planned Parenthood that sent Robert L. Dear on his 2015 murder spree seems like an irresponsible thing to do—especially if, as the NRA keeps telling us, they want to prevent mass shootings in the future—it wasn’t even the most ludicrous argument on Stinchfield. That would be Stinchfield’s decision to roll footage of clashes outside Trump’s cancelled rally in Chicago in 2016, while pleading with parents to stop their children from marching in 2018:

They’re going to say that this march is about safety. Does this look safe to you? Do you want your kids anywhere near this violence?

Worried parents can rest easy: Mankind has not yet mastered time travel, so there is little chance anyone’s children will be spirited away to attend the protests of March 11, 2016. There is, of course, another kind of violence parents don’t want their kids anywhere near, and it visited 14 children and three adults in Florida on Valentine’s Day. NRA TV didn’t talk about that much. And for an organization that is so concerned with, in Loesch’s words, “stain[ing] honest reporting with partisanship,” there wasn’t a lot of reporting to be found, stained or otherwise. To be fair, Stinchfield did send correspondent Chuck Holton to Washington D.C. to cover the march. We’ll probably have to wait until Monday to see what sort of stories he dug up over the weekend—smart money’s on “asking teenagers what the AR in AR-15 stands for, like that matters”—but his advance report shows a lot of promise:

There it is, the single kernel of truth in three hours of NRA TV. As Holton reports, a lot of people were coming to march on Washington the next day, and a lot of people need a lot of toilets. Holton should be careful about working backward from the number of Porta Potties to the crowd size, however. As NRA TV shows, even a tiny group of people can produce an astonishing load of shit.