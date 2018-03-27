Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is So Polarizing That Its Honest Trailer Needed Two Narrators

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Star Wars fans have been pretty divided over The Last Jedi. It’s fitting, then, that in the spirit of “gotta hear both sides,” the Honest Trailer for the movie has not just one narrator, but two: On the Light Side is our usual Honest Trailer narrator, Jon Bailey, praising Rian Johnson’s movie for taking risks with the franchise’s mythology. On the Dark Side, we have Gannon Nickell (who used to regularly voice the Honest Trailer series in 2012) playing the part of disgruntled fanboy.

Bailey and Nickell keep interrupting and “a certain point of view-ing each other” throughout the trailer as they weigh the pros and cons. “Rian Johnson either doesn’t understand the lore,” says Nickell. “Or he made the first Star Wars movie that lives up to the values it preaches,” counters Bailey. At least there’s some common ground to be found: Luke milking that alien creature was weird, Kylo and Rey teaming up was cool, and deep down, we’re all just a bunch of nerds.