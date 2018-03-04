Brow Beat

Help! I Need to Know What Order the Academy Awards Will Be Announced

By

An Oscar Statue during preparations for the 90th annual Academy Awards.
An Oscar Statue during preparations for the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Dear Slate,
I need to know what order the Oscars will be handed out at the 90th Academy Award ceremony Sunday evening. My mother-in-law says the only way to find out is to travel to the offices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in person. But we live in Macon, Georgia, and she isn’t offering any financial assistance! My husband isn’t backing me up on this at all—his only “suggestion” was that I bicycle to Beverly Hills to save us money on plane fares. Help!
—Need to Know the Order the Academy Awards Will Be Announced, Ideally Without Bicycling From Georgia to California

Figuring out what order the Academy Awards are going to be announced can be a daunting task for anyone, especially without the help of friends and family members. Fortunately, however, Slate can stand up even when your support network stands down, at least in the matter of knowing what order the Oscars will be presented at the 90th Academy Awards. Here it is, arranged chronologically:

• Actor in a Supporting Role
• Makeup and Hairstyling
• Costume Design
• Documentary Feature
• Sound Editing
• Sound Mixing
• Production Design
• Foreign Language Film
• Actress in a Supporting Role
• Animated Short Film
• Animated Feature Film
• Visual Effects
• Film Editing
• Documentary Short Subject
• Live Action Short Film
• Adapted Screenplay
• Original Screenplay
• Cinematography
• Original Score
• Original Song
• Directing
• Actor in a Leading Role
• Actress in a Leading Role
• Best Picture

Now that you know the order in which the Oscar winners will be announced at this year’s Academy Awards, you can get to work on repairing your broken family. How? Not really my department.

Correction, March 4, 2018: This post originally omitted the award for Animated Feature Film.

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

White House Makes Clear U.S. Allies Would Also Be Hit With New Tariffs

Matthew Dessem

Help! I Need to Know What Order the Academy Awards Will Be Announced

Nick Greene

Cancel the Upcoming NFL Season and Declare Shaquem Griffin the Champion

Daniel Politi

Watch a Flabbergasted Chuck Todd Laugh Out Loud at Trump’s Commerce Secretary Over Tariffs

Nick Greene

It’s March, So Feel Free to go Crazy About Radford’s Buzzer-Beating Win Against Liberty

Daniel Politi

Trump Suggests U.S. Could Follow China’s Lead in Extending Presidency “For Life”

Daniel Politi

Trump Actually Told Some Funny Jokes at the Gridiron Dinner—But Then Things Got Weird

Daniel Politi

Mueller Is Expanding Probe Beyond Russia to Focus on UAE Efforts to Influence Trump

Matthew Dessem

Here Are the Five Worst Oscar Snubs in the History of the Academy Awards

Matthew Dessem

Watch Charles Barkley Fight Insect Infestations the NRA Way: By Giving Semiautomatic Rifles to Cockroaches!

Matthew Dessem

Charles Barkley Used His SNL Monologue to Encourage Athletes to Keep Speaking Out About Politics

Daniel Politi

Trump Sets Stage for Trade War With Europe Via Twitter Rant Against Carmakers

Most Read

Trump Actually Told Some Funny Jokes at the Gridiron Dinner—But Then Things Got Weird

Daniel Politi

Former CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump: “Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced, and Also Unethical”

Daniel Politi

Here Are the Five Worst Oscar Snubs in the History of the Academy Awards

Matthew Dessem

Trump Sets Stage for Trade War With Europe Via Twitter Rant Against Carmakers

Daniel Politi

NBA Player Curses in Salt Lake City; Utahns Can’t Believe Their Ears

Nick Greene

Stormy Daniels Reportedly Threatened to Go Public With Trump Affair Claims Before Election

Daniel Politi