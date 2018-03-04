Help! I Need to Know What Order the Academy Awards Will Be Announced

An Oscar Statue during preparations for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Dear Slate,

I need to know what order the Oscars will be handed out at the 90th Academy Award ceremony Sunday evening. My mother-in-law says the only way to find out is to travel to the offices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in person. But we live in Macon, Georgia, and she isn’t offering any financial assistance! My husband isn’t backing me up on this at all—his only “suggestion” was that I bicycle to Beverly Hills to save us money on plane fares. Help!

—Need to Know the Order the Academy Awards Will Be Announced, Ideally Without Bicycling From Georgia to California

Figuring out what order the Academy Awards are going to be announced can be a daunting task for anyone, especially without the help of friends and family members. Fortunately, however, Slate can stand up even when your support network stands down, at least in the matter of knowing what order the Oscars will be presented at the 90th Academy Awards. Here it is, arranged chronologically:

• Actor in a Supporting Role

• Makeup and Hairstyling

• Costume Design

• Documentary Feature

• Sound Editing

• Sound Mixing

• Production Design

• Foreign Language Film

• Actress in a Supporting Role

• Animated Short Film

• Animated Feature Film

• Visual Effects

• Film Editing

• Documentary Short Subject

• Live Action Short Film

• Adapted Screenplay

• Original Screenplay

• Cinematography

• Original Score

• Original Song

• Directing

• Actor in a Leading Role

• Actress in a Leading Role

• Best Picture

Now that you know the order in which the Oscar winners will be announced at this year’s Academy Awards, you can get to work on repairing your broken family. How? Not really my department.

Correction, March 4, 2018: This post originally omitted the award for Animated Feature Film.