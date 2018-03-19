Brow Beat

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Release a Mashup of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen to Oppose Gun Violence

By

Get your tissues ready, because Lin-Manuel Miranda continues to put out new Hamilton material, and the latest is a mashup with another major musical phenonemon: Dear Evan Hansen. In a new #Hamildrop release, Miranda and Ben Platt sing a medley of both “The Story of Tonight” and “You Will Be Found,” as arranged by Alex Lacamoire, who worked on both shows. The result is—well, you have those tissues, right?

Part of the proceeds from the mashup will go toward the March for Our Lives initiative to oppose gun violence, which is planning marches in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday. As a result, there are a few tweaks to each song’s lyrics (“I may not live to see our glory,” which would be rather bleak under these circumstances, becomes “We may not yet have reached our glory”) and the video ends with the dedication “For the kids.” This isn’t the first time Hamilton has taken a stance on gun control; at the 2016 Tony Awards, the cast performed without prop muskets out of respect for the victims of the Orlando shooting.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

