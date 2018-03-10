Sports

Grayson Allen Hip-Checks Opponent; Is Already in Championship Form

By

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 8, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
He’s a trip.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? Much like Guac costs extra, is that OK?, it’s a question you have to hear even though you already know your answer. Nonetheless, Duke played North Carolina in the ACC tournament on Friday night, and that means we get to ask it again.

UNC beat Duke 74-69, but much of the postgame chatter was dedicated to a sneaky hip-check Allen pulled late in the first half.

The refs called Allen for a flagrant one, and another clip got added to the seemingly never-ending highlight package of the Duke senior’s most notable trips, kicks, and moments of questionable clumsiness.

Even the New York Times took a shot at the Duke star with their headline: “Grayson Allen Finds a New Way to Trip an Opponent; Duke Loses to U.N.C.” The Gray Lady has gone on-record, and she thinks Allen is a punk.

Whether or not you believe Allen is a dirty player is not important. What is important is that he continues these antics throughout the tournament. March Madness needs a villain, and few college players have ever fit the bill better than he. If Allen starts behaving like a sporting gentlemen come tournament time, it would represent March’s rarest creature: the surprise upset that isn’t any fun.

Nick Greene

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California. Follow him on Twitter.

