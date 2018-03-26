Gina Rodriguez Will Continue to Reboot Your Childhood in a Live-Action Carmen Sandiego Movie

Gina Rodriguez. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Grab your red fedora and trench coat, because Gina Rodriguez is set to play the iconic criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming live-action movie, Deadline reports. Rodriguez, who is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role on Jane the Virgin, had previously signed on to voice the titular character in Netflix’s animated Carmen Sandiego series for kids. Now, in addition, she will produce and star in a Carmen Sandiego movie, also for Netflix.

The character, a mysterious globe-trotting thief, was first introduced in 1985 as part of a series of video games designed to teach geography and history. She later returned, voiced by Rita Moreno, for an animated TV show in the 1990s. In retrospect, it’s clear that Rodriguez, much like the character she’ll play, has been leaving us clues all along. In April, she hinted that she wouldn’t settle for just providing voice: