Brow Beat

Gina Rodriguez Will Continue to Reboot Your Childhood in a Live-Action Carmen Sandiego Movie

By

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Grab your red fedora and trench coat, because Gina Rodriguez is set to play the iconic criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming live-action movie, Deadline reports. Rodriguez, who is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role on Jane the Virgin, had previously signed on to voice the titular character in Netflix’s animated Carmen Sandiego series for kids. Now, in addition, she will produce and star in a Carmen Sandiego movie, also for Netflix.

The character, a mysterious globe-trotting thief, was first introduced in 1985 as part of a series of video games designed to teach geography and history. She later returned, voiced by Rita Moreno, for an animated TV show in the 1990s. In retrospect, it’s clear that Rodriguez, much like the character she’ll play, has been leaving us clues all along. In April, she hinted that she wouldn’t settle for just providing voice:

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friends’ Kid Spilled Juice on My Expensive Laptop. Do They Owe Me a New One?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Guide to the Many Lawyers Who Have Been Trying to Prevent Trump From Inducing His Own Downfall

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix Renews One Day at a Time for a Third Season

Jeremy Samuel Faust

Basic CPR Doesn’t Help Gunshot Wounds, Rick Santorum. They’re Traumatic Injuries.

Lila Thulin

How FarmVille Helped Users Become Comfortable Giving Away Their Facebook Data

Marissa Martinelli

Gina Rodriguez Will Continue to Reboot Your Childhood in a Live-Action Carmen Sandiego Movie

April Glaser

There’s Officially a Federal Investigation Into Facebook. What Could Come of It?

Molly Olmstead

Facebook Admits It Has Been Keeping Records of Android Users’ Calls and Texts

Isaac Chotiner

Judd Apatow Explains Why He Makes Movies That Explore the Human Condition (Sometimes)

Marissa Martinelli

Killer Mike Apologizes to March for Our Lives Organizers for Timing of NRA TV Interview

Molly Olmstead

Wisconsin High-Schoolers Are Marching 50 Miles to Paul Ryan’s Hometown to Demand Gun Control

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Court Filing Says FBI Covered Up Evidence That Pulse Shooter Omar Mateen’s Father Was a Bureau Informant

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Matthew Dessem

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi