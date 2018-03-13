Brow Beat

Young Dumbledore Is Explicitly Hot, If Not Explicitly Gay, in the First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

By

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
;)
Warner Bros.

Dumbledore may not be “explicitly” gay in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but he will be disconcertingly attractive, if the first teaser trailer is a reliable indicator. The sequel to the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them picks up with hero Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) chasing down baddie Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who has escaped custody. Behind the scenes of it all is a young (OK, middle-aged) Professor Dumbledore, who assures Newt, his former student, that he can’t go after Grindelwald himself.

There are also plenty of fantastic beasts around, but the trailer’s biggest reveal is that Jude Law is smokin’ as Professor Dumbledore, already seen working on the soon-to-be iconic beard. The same can not be said for Grindelwald, who has never looked worse. I wonder if filmmakers think they can avoid controversy for casting Johnny Depp in their movies as long as he plays awful-looking villains? (See also: Murder on the Orient Express.)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Yascha Mounk

Oh Good. Support for Democracy Is a Partisan Issue Now.

Marissa Martinelli

Young Dumbledore Is Explicitly Hot, If Not Explicitly Gay, in the First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Aaron Mak

How Reddit Reacted to Trump’s Decision to Fire Rex Tillerson

Ben Mathis-Lilley

No One Knows Who the Acting Secretary of State Is; Official Who Disputed Trump Version of Tillerson Firing Has Also Been Fired

Rachelle Hampton

NatGeo’s “Race Issue” Wants to Grapple With the Institution’s Racist Past. But Maybe It Should Look at Its Present?

Lena Wilson

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Production Company Commits to Diversity by Adopting the Inclusion Rider

Molly Olmstead

Longtime Trump Aide Fired Abruptly From White House Job, Immediately Joins Re-Election Campaign

Fred Kaplan

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Isaac Chotiner

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Lena Wilson

How the Wrinkle in Time Movie Departs From Madeleine L’Engle’s Novel

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Nominee to Lead CIA Supervised Torture of Mistakenly Identified Subject, Then Destroyed Evidence

Ruth Graham

Well, Here’s a Somewhat Baffling Apartment Therapy Piece About a Large Family That Lives in a School Bus

Most Read

Is Liberal Smugness to Blame for Our God-Awful Political Climate?

Isaac Chotiner

Mueller’s Choice of Criminal Charges: Why the Trump Team Should Be Very Worried

Sam Berger

How Trump Can Be Dumb on Policy but Smart on Politics

Isaac Chotiner

After 30 Years, an Island and Its Sole Inhabitant Face an Uncertain Future

Vittoria Traverso

Rex Tillerson Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From Trump’s Tweet

Molly Olmstead

Exercise Can Be a Very Effective Way to Treat Depression. Why Isn’t It Prescribed?

Scott Douglas