Young Dumbledore Is Explicitly Hot, If Not Explicitly Gay, in the First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

;) Warner Bros.

Dumbledore may not be “explicitly” gay in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but he will be disconcertingly attractive, if the first teaser trailer is a reliable indicator. The sequel to the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them picks up with hero Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) chasing down baddie Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who has escaped custody. Behind the scenes of it all is a young (OK, middle-aged) Professor Dumbledore, who assures Newt, his former student, that he can’t go after Grindelwald himself.

There are also plenty of fantastic beasts around, but the trailer’s biggest reveal is that Jude Law is smokin’ as Professor Dumbledore, already seen working on the soon-to-be iconic beard. The same can not be said for Grindelwald, who has never looked worse. I wonder if filmmakers think they can avoid controversy for casting Johnny Depp in their movies as long as he plays awful-looking villains? (See also: Murder on the Orient Express.)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.