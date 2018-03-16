The Entire MCU Takes on Thanos in First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

If, like me, you’re just shaking off your Marvel fatigue to make room in your heart for Black Panther, it can be easy to forget that Marvel’s biggest crossover is coming out next month. Avengers: Infinity War, which promises to reunite nearly every character from the studio’s cinematic universe, will feature recent additions like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Dr. Strange fighting alongside fan favorites like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. The gang will finally take on Thanos (and his stones), a baddie the MCU has been hinting at in years of after-credits sequences. Finally, after an intriguing teaser and a shifted premiere date, Marvel is rolling out the film’s first official trailer.

While it’s as formulaic as any other Marvel sneak peek (Character introduction! Action sequence! Tony Stark comic relief! More action sequences!), it’s a little hard not to fall under this trailer’s spell. Not only do we get to see America’s Boyfriend Black Panther meet America’s Other Boyfriend Captain America (now with added swoon-worthy beard), we’re reintroduced to all of the insane sci-fi ass-kicking and interpersonal drama we’ve come to know and love. Why does Zoe Saldana know Thanos again? Who cares! I just want to know if the youngest Olsen is going to hook up with the sentient AI.

For those of you inclined to actually dive head-first into Marvel lore, feel free to ferret through the above trailer for other Easter eggs. I’ll just be over here admiring Thor’s eye patch.