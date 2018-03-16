Brow Beat

The Entire MCU Takes on Thanos in First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Time to see what Scarlett Johansson’s hair has been up to.

By

If, like me, you’re just shaking off your Marvel fatigue to make room in your heart for Black Panther, it can be easy to forget that Marvel’s biggest crossover is coming out next month. Avengers: Infinity War, which promises to reunite nearly every character from the studio’s cinematic universe, will feature recent additions like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Dr. Strange fighting alongside fan favorites like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. The gang will finally take on Thanos (and his stones), a baddie the MCU has been hinting at in years of after-credits sequences. Finally, after an intriguing teaser and a shifted premiere date, Marvel is rolling out the film’s first official trailer.

While it’s as formulaic as any other Marvel sneak peek (Character introduction! Action sequence! Tony Stark comic relief! More action sequences!), it’s a little hard not to fall under this trailer’s spell. Not only do we get to see America’s Boyfriend Black Panther meet America’s Other Boyfriend Captain America (now with added swoon-worthy beard), we’re reintroduced to all of the insane sci-fi ass-kicking and interpersonal drama we’ve come to know and love. Why does Zoe Saldana know Thanos again? Who cares! I just want to know if the youngest Olsen is going to hook up with the sentient AI.

For those of you inclined to actually dive head-first into Marvel lore, feel free to ferret through the above trailer for other Easter eggs. I’ll just be over here admiring Thor’s eye patch.

Lena Wilson

Lena Wilson is Slate's Culture Intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Lyft Is Testing a Subscription Service Because It Wants Car Ownership To Be a Thing of the Past

Kesiena Boom

Why the Popular Phrase “Women and Femmes” Makes No Sense

Lena Wilson

The Entire MCU Takes on Thanos in First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Steve Mnuchin Has Somehow Spent $2,507.42 Per Day on Airfare Since Taking Office

Marissa Martinelli

Oprah Received a Letter in the Mail From Jesus Christ, as One Does

Shon Arieh-Lerer and Aaron Wolfe

Meep Meep! The Surprising History of Classic Cartoon Sound Effects.

Christina Bonnington

Does Spotify Need a Smart Speaker to Compete?

Isaac Butler

Errol Morris on His Movie—and His Decadeslong Friendship—With Stephen Hawking

Christina Cauterucci

Katy Perry’s Kiss and the Regressive Sexual Politics of American Idol

Christina Bonnington

A Hovering Backpack Doesn’t Have to Be Useful to Be Awesome

Matthew Hutson

Certain Death Isn’t the Only Problem With That New Brain-Uploading Company

Mark Joseph Stern

Texas Tried to Ban Criticism of Its Anti–Sanctuary Cities Law. The DOJ Did Nothing to Stop It.

Most Read

A Legal Screw-Up by Michael Cohen Should Give Stormy Daniels the Right to Tell Her Story

Jeremy Stahl

Wait. Have We Been Paying Attention to the Wrong Trump Tower Meeting?

Isaac Chotiner

What You Should Do if a Flight Attendant Tells You to Put Your Dog in an Overhead Bin

Jeff Friedrich

Hey, Mom and Dad: Relax! Parenting Just Doesn’t Matter That Much.

Daniel Engber

Ugh, Is My Child a Tattletale?

Nicole Cliffe

Why Culinary Backlashes Are a Positive Use of Public Shaming

Inkoo Kang