The New, Woke Eminem Sets His Sights on the NRA: “They Love Their Guns More Than Our Children”

First Donald Trump, now the NRA: Sunday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards saw the return of Woke Eminem, who was last seen denouncing any of his fans who voted for the president at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Marshall Mathers’ latest, gun control–themed performance was introduced by rapper Big Sean and Alex Moscou, a survivor of the shooting in Parkland, Florida. “We’re tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” said Moscou.
Eminem then began his performance of “Nowhere Fast” with a freestyle verse that criticized gun owners and politicians who accept money from the NRA:
This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is our way
They’re responsible for this whole production
They hold the strings, they control the puppet
And they threaten to take donor bucks
So they know the government won’t do nothing
And no one’s budging
Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons
They love their guns more than our children
Eminem had previously advocated for gun control in verse at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which took place after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people. You can watch his full iHeartRadio performance here: