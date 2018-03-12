Brow Beat

The New, Woke Eminem Sets His Sights on the NRA: “They Love Their Guns More Than Our Children”

By

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

First Donald Trump, now the NRA: Sunday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards saw the return of Woke Eminem, who was last seen denouncing any of his fans who voted for the president at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Marshall Mathers’ latest, gun control–themed performance was introduced by rapper Big Sean and Alex Moscou, a survivor of the shooting in Parkland, Florida. “We’re tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” said Moscou.

Eminem then began his performance of “Nowhere Fast” with a freestyle verse that criticized gun owners and politicians who accept money from the NRA:

This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is our way

They’re responsible for this whole production

They hold the strings, they control the puppet

And they threaten to take donor bucks

So they know the government won’t do nothing

And no one’s budging

Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons

They love their guns more than our children

Eminem had previously advocated for gun control in verse at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which took place after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people. You can watch his full iHeartRadio performance here:

Marissa Martinelli

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

