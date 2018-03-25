Sports

Duke Came This Close to Making the Final Four

By

Grayson Allen had his “One Shining Moment,” but, unfortunately for Duke, that moment will be shown during the sad part of CBS’ annual post-tournament montage. The production crew is probably already in the editing bay splicing the above footage to Luther Vandross’ lyrics.

Allen’s opportunity came during Duke’s heavyweight Elite Eight bout against No. 1 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks managed to tie the contest with a three-pointer towards the end of regulation, but there was still enough time remaining for a final Duke possession. Up stepped Allen, who, after a series of moves, threw up a jumper that spun tantalizingly around the rim before bouncing out.

The overtime period was not kind to Duke. Kansas guard Malik Newman single-handily took them apart and scored all 13 of the Jayhawks’ points in the frame. Newman outscored the Blue Devils by himself, and Kansas held on to win, 85-81. The Jayhawks will play Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday. Duke will be watching and slapping their floors from home.

For the casual fan, Duke-Kansas was a joy to watch. It had a little bit of everything: noteworthy players, potent offenses, and a relentless, see-sawing pace. The only thing missing was a buzzer-beater. For a split-second, it looked like Allen would provide that moment. Alas, cue the Luther Vandross.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

On 60 Minutes, Stormy Daniels Says She Was Threatened by a Trump-Affiliated Goon in 2011

Nick Greene

Duke Came This Close to Making the Final Four

Nick Greene

Samsung’s March Madness Commercial Is Driving Me Insane

Matthew Dessem

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Daniel Politi

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Mark Joseph Stern

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Daniel Politi

Army Veteran With PTSD Who Served Two Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico

Nick Greene

Oh, Dear God, the Duke Floor Slap Is Evolving

Daniel Politi

Santorum: Parkland Students Should Be Learning CPR Instead of Marching

Daniel Politi

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Takes Out Full Page Ads to Say “Sorry” for “Breach of Trust”

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Most Read

The March for Our Lives Could Not Possibly Have Been Scripted

Dahlia Lithwick

Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

Daniel Politi

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Thanks to Parkland Teens, One Number Will Now Be Associated With Marco Rubio: $1.05

Daniel Politi

How Did NRA TV Cover the March for Our Lives?

Matthew Dessem

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern