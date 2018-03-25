Duke Came This Close to Making the Final Four

Grayson Allen had his “One Shining Moment,” but, unfortunately for Duke, that moment will be shown during the sad part of CBS’ annual post-tournament montage. The production crew is probably already in the editing bay splicing the above footage to Luther Vandross’ lyrics.

Allen’s opportunity came during Duke’s heavyweight Elite Eight bout against No. 1 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks managed to tie the contest with a three-pointer towards the end of regulation, but there was still enough time remaining for a final Duke possession. Up stepped Allen, who, after a series of moves, threw up a jumper that spun tantalizingly around the rim before bouncing out.

The overtime period was not kind to Duke. Kansas guard Malik Newman single-handily took them apart and scored all 13 of the Jayhawks’ points in the frame. Newman outscored the Blue Devils by himself, and Kansas held on to win, 85-81. The Jayhawks will play Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday. Duke will be watching and slapping their floors from home.

For the casual fan, Duke-Kansas was a joy to watch. It had a little bit of everything: noteworthy players, potent offenses, and a relentless, see-sawing pace. The only thing missing was a buzzer-beater. For a split-second, it looked like Allen would provide that moment. Alas, cue the Luther Vandross.