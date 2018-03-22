Don’t Show Crying Kids During March Madness. Show Crying Band Members Instead.

In 2015, Villanova piccolo player Roxanne Chalifoux went viral after gamely playing through tears during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Screengrab from YouTube.

If you feel like you’ve seen more weeping children recently, you’ve either been trying out unconventional balloon animal designs or watching lots of basketball on television. March Madness has been at its dramatic best this year, and things can get pretty emotional in a tournament full of surprising upsets and heart-wrenching buzzer-beaters. The production teams at CBS and Turner Sports know and embrace this, which is why they’re so quick to point their cameras at tearful kids in the stands.

This young fan was not happy with how that game turned out. pic.twitter.com/0rxpsp71mT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2018

Thanks to social media, brief (or lingering) shots of kids crying over their teams losing get preserved and amplified to a wider audience. Social media also allows viewers and commentators to sound off on this broadcast practice. It turns out there are a lot of folks who don’t enjoy watching young children sob uncontrollably.

Can we get all the network heads together and make an agreement to stop showing crying kids??? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 19, 2018

stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. stop showing crying kids. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 19, 2018

While the backlash has been noticeable this year, CBS executive producer Harold Bryant wants to assure you the network won’t back down when it comes to filming weeping tots. “It’s part of the drama and the storytelling of the tournament,” he told Yahoo Sports. (The outlet notes Bryant was speaking on behalf of both CBS and Turner.) “It’s part of the emotion. We try to capture the emotion and we try to strike that right balance.”

Maybe it’s the sight of college kids playing their hearts out on the biggest stage many of them will ever grace. Perhaps it’s due to the fact that they aren’t getting paid for this. Either way, the NCAA Tournament is more fraught and fragile than any other sporting event, and the shots of crying kids in the stands indeed help convey this.

Still, none of this is fair to the children. They don’t deserve to have their innocent tears exploited for dramatic effect before millions of viewers. (Think of the children, people! Think of the children!) Thankfully, there is a way to embrace the emotion of March Madness without humiliating our nation’s youngsters: Humiliate college band members instead.

In the closing moments of North Carolina State’s 2015 upset over Villanova, TBS’ cameras spotted a young woman in the Villanova band gamely playing the piccolo through her tears. It was a cruelly funny—but also sweet—image, and “sad piccolo girl” went viral. In an interview with SB Nation, the lachrymose woman, Roxanne Chalifoux, said she was “sort of embarrassed” but eventually got over her shame. “At first I was really overwhelmed,” she said, “but I got a lot of support from people at Villanova and all over the country. I decided it was best to make the most out of it and laugh with everyone else. I find most of it pretty funny anyway!”

No one is better prepared than school band members to handle this kind of scenario. Being brave and fun and affably amenable is in their DNA. Shortly after her wet-cheeked March Madness appearance, Jimmy Fallon invited Chalifoux to come on The Tonight Show and play with the Roots.

As trained performers, college band members can deliver the kind of passion television producers crave. They have incredible range, and sadness is but one shade in their emotional palette. Not since the heyday of commedia dell’arte has a group of people been better prepared to take audiences on an emotional journey. Just look at Hayden Hooper, who is a baritone player for the University of Kentucky’s pep band. He was born for this.

Because they travel with the teams and serve as official representatives for their schools, there is no moral quandary vis-a-vis broadcasting band members’ joy and/or heartbreak. They literally signed up for this.

Every time a producer is tempted to point a camera at a young child wailing into the crook of his dad’s arm, she should see what’s cooking in the brass section instead.

What’s more, the band members deserve the attention. If a broadcast doesn’t show a distraught power forward after he misses a crucial free throw, it would be considered bad television production. That’s because the players are essential to a game’s narrative—and so is the music. Band is a commitment, and these college students work and prepare just as hard as the athletes they’re tooting about.

Go ahead, linger on that bawling flutist. The guy beating the timpani in between sobs? He’s fair game, too. The proud tears of these young men and women are more than worthy of our gaze.