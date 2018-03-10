Dear Selection Committee: Please Let Trae Young Entertain Us

Please let Trae Young cook. John Weast/Getty Images

You might not know it yet, but you want Oklahoma to make the NCAA tournament. Granted, the Sooners haven’t been very good. After a blistering start, they’ve lost 8 of their last 10 games, including a sputtering performance against Oklahoma State that sent them tumbling out of the Big 12 tournament. Nonetheless, your month will be better should the NCAA selection committee let them sneak in. That’s all because of Trae Young.

This is just a back-of-the-napkin calculation, but the NCAA tournament will be 8 gajillion times more fun if Young makes the cut. Oklahoma’s freshman point guard is a free-scoring phenom who plays like a nuclear-powered popcorn machine. He has magnetic handles, transcontinental range, and a sociopathic conscience when it comes to shot selection. Put these traits together, and you have a guy who routinely drains threes from areas on the court that aren’t compatible with vertically formatted web video.

Trae Young drilled this one from the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/PGnpJTN56i — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2018

Young was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, but no one thought he’d be so good so fast. It only took him a few weeks to burst through his supposed ceiling, and by January, he could already boast a career’s worth of career games. His 43-point outburst against Oregon in November was nice, as was his 26-point, 22-assist dismantling of Northwestern State a few weeks later. By the time he put together his 39-point, 14-assist masterpiece against TCU, it had already become clear that Young had ceased to play basketball entirely and was instead performing a series of David Blaine-like levitations.

Like his fellow supernovas, Young made the mistake of getting too hot too early. His performances in November, December, and January were so incandescent that anything short of a literal fireball would pale in comparison. With no one else on Oklahoma capable of creating offense, the load Young had to carry became too great and his turnovers piled up. Young’s offensive statistics continued to impress, but the Sooners sputtered to a disappointing end to the regular season, and they now find themselves in danger of missing out on the tournament completely.

Most bracketologists have Oklahoma on the bubble. Bracketville, the top-ranked prognosticator for this type of thing, predicts the Sooners will be one of the last four in, meaning they’d have to participate in a play-in game. I’ll take it. Not only does Young deserve to play on the biggest possible stage, but we deserve to watch him do his thing.

For the past two years, basketball fans haven’t had the chance to see that season’s presumed best player participate in the tournament. In 2016, it was Ben Simmons, an LSU standout who went on to be the top pick in the NBA draft. Last year, it was Washington’s Markelle Fultz who, like Simmons, also went first in the draft without having made the cut in March.

But Young isn’t like those players. Trae Young plays like Stephen Curry, if Stephen Curry grew up watching nothing but Steph Curry highlights. It has been a decade since Curry’s myth-making run in the NCAA tournament with Davidson, and Young is the only player we’ve seen since then who looks capable of replicating that specific brand of magic.

While Oklahoma may be striving to become the 2007-08 Davidson Wildcats, the could just as easily fill the role of the 2008-09 Wildcats. That team finished the season with a 27-8 record, whereas the previous year—the year of that magical, Curry-led run—they went 29-7. That one extra loss was the difference between making the tournament and missing it for Davidson, and it’s why we never got to see Curry try to replicate or top his performances from that incredible March.

A decade later, Trae Young may get that chance. This alone should be enough to make you root for Oklahoma. Or, more accurately, it should be enough to make you root for the selection committee to give the Sooners a friendly nudge.