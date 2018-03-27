Cardi B Just Announced Her Debut Album, and It’s Coming Next Week

Cardi B at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ever-charming hip-hop sensation Cardi B will release her long-anticipated debut album on April 6, she announced Monday night. Invasion of Privacy marks the artist’s first full-length album, following mixtapes Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 (2016) and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 (2017). Last fall, the rapper scored a historic No. 1 hit with “Bodak Yellow,” garnering legions of new fans (and some adorable congratulations) along the way.

Cardi B announced the album via Instagram, taking the opportunity to simultaneously debut the Invasion of Privacy artwork. Check out the post, which has already attracted more than 1 million likes, below:

Cardi B will make her SNL musical debut on a Chadwick Boseman–hosted episode on April 7, the night after Invasion of Privacy drops. She also joins Bruno Mars for the tail end of his 24K Magic World Tour later this year.