Brow Beat

Cardi B Just Announced Her Debut Album, and It’s Coming Next Week

The rapper will release Invasion of Privacy on April 6.

By

Cardi B attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Cardi B at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ever-charming hip-hop sensation Cardi B will release her long-anticipated debut album on April 6, she announced Monday night. Invasion of Privacy marks the artist’s first full-length album, following mixtapes Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 (2016) and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 (2017). Last fall, the rapper scored a historic No. 1 hit with “Bodak Yellow,” garnering legions of new fans (and some adorable congratulations) along the way.

Cardi B announced the album via Instagram, taking the opportunity to simultaneously debut the Invasion of Privacy artwork. Check out the post, which has already attracted more than 1 million likes, below:

Cardi B will make her SNL musical debut on a Chadwick Boseman–hosted episode on April 7, the night after Invasion of Privacy drops. She also joins Bruno Mars for the tail end of his 24K Magic World Tour later this year.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jordan Weissmann

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Lena Wilson

Cardi B Just Announced Her Debut Album, and It’s Coming Next Week

Fabio Chiusi

The Cyberutopian Promise, and Sinister Reality, of the Party That May Soon Rule Italy

Molly Olmstead and Mark Joseph Stern

Alabama Won’t Seek Second Execution for Inmate Who Survived Botched Lethal Injection

Lena Wilson

The Daily Show Went to a Gun Rally and Uncovered the REAL Victims of Gun Violence: Guns

Wilfred Codrington III and Lawrence Norden

The Government Is Finally Investing in Election Security. There’s Still Much More to Do.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Larry Nassar’s Former Boss at Michigan State Charged With Groping, Harassing, Soliciting Nude Photos From Female Students

Joshua Keating

What Does It Mean if Kim Jong-un Rode His Tricked-Out Mystery Train to Beijing?

Marissa Martinelli

Prince Had “Exceedingly High” Levels of Fentanyl in His Body When He Died, Toxicology Report Reveals

Luisa Damiano and Paul Dumouchel

The Best Robots Won’t Replace People—They’ll Be More Like Extra-Helpful Teddy Bears

Willa Paskin

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Alieza Durana

Stop Tackling Poverty. It Doesn’t Begin to Capture America’s Economic Problems.

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Sick Burns Aren’t the Only Reason Her Twitter Feed Is Fascinating

Heather Schwedel

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Josh Voorhees

In Real Life, I’m a Middle-Aged Literary Critic. In My Video Gaming Life, I’m Allowed to Be Someone Else.

Laura Miller

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

Seeking Better Work-Life Balance in the Suburbs? You Better Have a Good Car.

Alieza Durana

How 60 Minutes Provided the Perfect Venue for Stormy Daniels

Christina Cauterucci