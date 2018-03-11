Can You Enjoy March Madness This Year Without Being a Huge Hypocrite?

North Carolina’s Joel Berry drives past Grayson Allen of Duke during the the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn on Friday. Al Bello/Getty Images

This year’s college basketball season was preceded by the arrests of four assistant coaches and several other college-hoops-related individuals (agents and employees of shoe companies) on federal charges involving alleged under-the-table payments to players. Then, just as the regular season was winding down in late February, a series of media reports (one of which was perhaps unreliable, FWIW) started naming names, documenting leaked evidence that one of the individuals arrested—a young, ambitious sports agency employee named Christian Dawkins—had facilitated payments to players at a number of top programs, sometimes with the knowledge of their coaches.

Federal authorities say their investigation has exposed “fraud and corruption” in college basketball; the NCAA’s president says recent reports are evidence of “systematic failures” perpetrated by criminals who “have no place in college sports.” Given that this kind of scandalous, fraudulent, corrupt, and criminal behavior is apparently endemic in college basketball, are you allowed to enjoy March Madness without feeling guilty? It depends!

If you think it’s unforgivable, unacceptable, and un-American for college athletes to be compensated above and beyond the value of their scholarships, you are not allowed to enjoy March Madness at all. Documents cited in the Dawkins stories connect him to more than 40 current and former NCAA players, many of whom are listed as having received payments and loans. This is only the most-recent evidence that under-the-table payments to players are extremely widespread and have been for years. Here’s how former Stanford star and NBA journeyman Josh Childress puts it:

I know guys who took a pay cut when they made it to the league😂. But anyway, good luck. It won’t be easy. Maybe just pay the players instead https://t.co/ixwyI6rc9b — Josh Childress (@JChillin) October 11, 2017

Former Indiana coach Tom Crean told CBS that the allegations documented in recent reports are “not even potentially close to the only instance where these things could have or did happen. You’d love to say, ‘This is a really isolated situation,’ but I think anyone that’s in this knows that it’s not.” As I was writing this post, UConn coach Kevin Ollie was fired for cause amidst an investigation into “recruiting violations.” And Ollie and UConn were not among the coaches/programs been named in February’s media reports. It gets harder and harder to believe that this stuff doesn’t go on all over the dang place. (Ollie denies any wrongdoing and says he’ll fight to keep his job.)

One caveat: As CBS’ story explains, not every player involved in this ongoing scandal/“scandal” was necessarily paid with the knowledge of his team’s coaches; shoe companies and agencies have their own incentives to make inroads with prospects. But in at least some cases, it seems as if agents and/or apparel companies have paid prospects to play for certain coaches in exchange for those coaches helping to convince other prospects to sign deals with said agencies/companies. Everybody wins! (Nobody actually wins.)

If you think college basketball players should be compensated above and beyond the value of their scholarships, you’re possibly allowed to enjoy March Madness, conditional on certain future developments. These recent revelations have helped build the case that the NCAA’s “amateurism” model is intrinsically flawed. LeBron James called the organization “corrupt,” while basketball fan Barack Obama asserted that amateurism is “not a sustainable way of doing business.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver also said he has “no issue” in the abstract with the idea of paying college athletes.

There has also been a backlash against the premise that under-the-table basketball payments are an appropriate subject for federal investigation. The legal theory underpinning federal charges is that player payments defraud the colleges, who have given those players scholarships on the condition that they maintain amateur status. It’s an idea that, at least to this layperson, fails to pass the laugh test given the significant benefits—TV money, national prominence, alumni morale, and more—that colleges accrue thanks to the players who are getting paid under the table with, in many cases, full knowledge of school officials.

On the other hand, James, Obama, and Silver don’t run the NCAA or its most influential programs—and as we’ve seen, the NCAA’s reaction to recent events has been to project theatrical shock that gambling has been found in its establishment. Even coaches like Crean who admit payments are widespread seem more committed to “cleaning up” the game than to changing it fundamentally. Silver, too, tempered his abstract support for player compensation with a number of practical objections. Barring further revelations (which may occur, as the FBI’s investigation is reportedly still ongoing) or something as dramatic as a player strike, it doesn’t seem like we’ve yet reached the tipping point event that will end NCAA amateurism.

If you just like watching basketball and believe the beauty and the glory of the game itself can redeem the tawdry world in which it’s played, you are allowed to enjoy March Madness. Consider, by way of analogy, the point Deadspin’s David Roth made after a great, memorable Super Bowl transcended the greed and toxic self-importance that increasingly characterize the NFL: Pro football is extremely bad, but football can still be extremely good.

To put it another way: March Madness is fun, and will continue to be fun no matter who is or isn’t paying the players. Deandre Ayton—the player Arizona coach Sean Miller may or may not have arranged to pay $100,000, depending on if you believe ESPN’s now iffy-seeming reporting—is very, very good at dunking and other basketball things and will probably be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Folk hero Trae Young’s Oklahoma Sooners snuck into the bracket; you’ll want to make sure to catch his “magnetic handles, transcontinental range, and sociopathic conscience.” (That’s conscience as in shot selection. He’s not an actual sociopath—we think.) Virginia has ridden another insanely good defense to the top overall seed—will they prove “the haters” wrong and actually make a Final Four? And will my Michigan Wolverines once again ride the brilliance of underrated mega-genius coach John Beilein and the wicked inside-outside game of German star Moritz “Mo Weezy” Wagner, the “Pride of Bavaria,”* to a spot in the Sweet Sixteen? Hell yeah they will/might! (*Mo Wagner is from Berlin, not Bavaria, but “Pride of Bavaria” sounds better!)

That all said, if you’re watching the tournament, you’re helping put more money in the pockets of the NCAA officials, TV executives, and millionaire coaches who uphold the college basketball status quo. Big-time college basketball wouldn’t exist if March Madness weren’t so popular. That’s just the way it is.

If the only thing you care about—not just in basketball but in life—is seeing smug, unlikable Duke players lose, you can definitely enjoy March Madness. Duke’s Grayson Allen, the latest in a long line of punchably faced scrappers who compensate in ostentatious intensity and dirty play for what they lack in top-end athleticism and skill, returns to the tournament this season fresh off having hip-checked a North Carolina player to the ground for no reason in an ACC Tournament game. Which Duke lost. Sorry, Duke!