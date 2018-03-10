Black Panther Claws Its Way to $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright in Black Panther. Disney/Marvel Studios

Black Panther, the eighteenth feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has joined a slightly less-exclusive club: According to Variety, it is now the 33rd movie to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. It accomplished this feat in only 26 days. Maybe the conventional wisdom about films with black leads doing badly internationally was less accurate than we’d been led to believe!

Ryan Coogler’s entry into the superhero genre has excelled domestically as well. It’s already pulled in $521 million, making it the ninth-highest grossing film of all time. And the challenge is not complete: it’s only in its fourth weekend of release. If it hits projections this weekend, it will pass The Dark Knight to become the second-highest-domestic-grossing superhero movie in history, behind only The Avengers.

Worldwide, four other Marvel Cinematic Universe films are billion-dollar earners: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War. Other members of the billionaire’s club include Transformers: Age of Extinction, Minions, and all-time winner Avatar, with $2.7 billion in global box office.