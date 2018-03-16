Brow Beat

Five Additional Accusers Will Testify Against Bill Cosby at His Sexual Assault Retrial

By

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on March 6, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.Cosby's lawyers and prosecutors will argued over the number of his accusers allowed to testify at his sexual assault retrial.
Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse on March 6, 2018, when his lawyers and prosecutors argued over the number of his accusers allowed to testify at his sexual assault retrial.
DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Comedian Bill Cosby has become notorious in recent years after 2004 sexual assault allegations opened the floodgates for a trial and upwards of 50 more accusers. Cosby stood trial last summer for allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in his home. The trial, which ended in a hung jury, will restart next month. Constand’s chilling testimony makes her the first in a decades-long list of alleged victims to successfully take Cosby to court. (Cosby has admitted giving women alcohol and drugs, but says that all sexual contact was consensual.) Now, according to a report from CBS News, five more of Cosby’s accusers will join her on the stand.

Cosby’s defense team and prosecutors were locked in court negotiations earlier this month. Prosecutors were determined to add as many as 19 additional Cosby accusers to their list of witnesses, a move which Cosby’s defense strongly resisted. Judge Steven O’Neill ruled yesterday that prosecutors would be allowed to call five more alleged victims to the stand. This is a major step forward for the case against the 80-year-old actor, whose alleged assault history would make him one of Hollywood’s most flagrant serial predators.

Cosby’s defense team tried to fight further testimony by accusing the prosecution of reviving “ancient allegations” which would distract a #MeToo-mired jury. That’s an interesting claim to make, given that this trial is about a 2004 case and Cosby has at least two other accusers whose alleged assaults took place in the aughts. In a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail, Chloe Goins alleged that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at the Playboy mansion in 2008. In 2000, Lachele Covington filed a police report alleging that Cosby placed her hand under his shirt and began moving it towards his crotch.

Even if Cosby had no recent accusers, it’s hardly a coincidence that the bulk of his alleged victims are reporting decades after the fact. If recent #MeToo and #TimesUp conversations have taught us anything, it’s that women rarely feel able to report after an assault, as they’re usually met with disbelief or backlash. Decades of distance have probably played a role in Cosby’s accusers’ ability to come forward.

Whether this retrial ends in justice or more ambivalence, Cosby’s accusers have made one thing clear: His alleged abuse will no longer go unnoticed.

Lena Wilson

Lena Wilson is Slate's Culture Intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Five Additional Accusers Will Testify Against Bill Cosby at His Sexual Assault Retrial

Nick Greene

LeBron James’ Slam Over Jusuf Nurkić Was His Most Vicious Dunk Ever

Ben Mathis-Lilley

O.J. Simpson Criticizes Colin Kaepernick, Calls Trump “a Fun Guy” Because We Live in Hell

Emily Willingham

The Twin Astronaut’s DNA Really Did Change After a Year in Space—but Not in the Way You Think

Jim Newell

The Most Endangered GOP Senator Just Caught a Big Break

Sam Adams

Yo La Tengo’s There’s a Riot Going On Is Hardly Riotous, but It’s One of Their Best

Andrew Paul

Rabbit Holes: Why I Spend Hours Watching Concert Footage of Slipknot, a Band I Don’t Really Like

Aaron Mak

Lyft Is Testing a Subscription Service Because It Wants Car Ownership to Be a Thing of the Past

Kesiena Boom

Why the Popular Phrase “Women and Femmes” Makes No Sense

Lena Wilson

The Entire MCU Takes on Thanos in First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Steve Mnuchin Has Somehow Spent $2,507.42 Per Day on Airfare Since Taking Office

Marissa Martinelli

Oprah Received a Letter in the Mail From Jesus Christ, as One Does

Most Read

A Legal Screw-Up by Michael Cohen Should Give Stormy Daniels the Right to Tell Her Story

Jeremy Stahl

Wait. Have We Been Paying Attention to the Wrong Trump Tower Meeting?

Isaac Chotiner

Hey, Mom and Dad: Relax! Parenting Just Doesn’t Matter That Much.

Daniel Engber

What You Should Do if a Flight Attendant Tells You to Put Your Dog in an Overhead Bin

Jeff Friedrich

Ugh, Is My Child a Tattletale?

Nicole Cliffe

Why Culinary Backlashes Are a Positive Use of Public Shaming

Inkoo Kang