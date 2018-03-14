Leia Is Happy as a Tribble and Tarkin Has No Puppets in This Star Wars Bad Lip Reading Earworm

Everyone sing along: “Bleep bloom bloam/ Goodbye to your home!” The Bad Lip Reading team is back at it with another unbelievably catchy musical Star Wars parody, “It’s Not a Moon.” This time, they’re taking on the original Star Wars, so that what was once a showdown between a genocidal agent of an imperial military and a young rebel becomes … well, still that, but now you can dance to it.

Among the other revelations in this video: Greg is a Gemini, Grand Moff Tarkin is jazzed about having grits kicked in his face, and “evil comes in round shapes,” which could basically be the tagline for the entire Star Wars franchise.

