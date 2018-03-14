Brow Beat

Leia Is Happy as a Tribble and Tarkin Has No Puppets in This Star Wars Bad Lip Reading Earworm

By

Everyone sing along: “Bleep bloom bloam/ Goodbye to your home!” The Bad Lip Reading team is back at it with another unbelievably catchy musical Star Wars parody, “It’s Not a Moon.” This time, they’re taking on the original Star Wars, so that what was once a showdown between a genocidal agent of an imperial military and a young rebel becomes … well, still that, but now you can dance to it.

Among the other revelations in this video: Greg is a Gemini, Grand Moff Tarkin is jazzed about having grits kicked in his face, and “evil comes in round shapes,” which could basically be the tagline for the entire Star Wars franchise.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

