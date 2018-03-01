Avengers: Infinity War Is Coming to Theaters Sooner Than We All Anticipated

All of us, running to theaters April 27. Marvel Studios

Marvel fans rejoice! The wait for Avengers: Infinity War just got a little bit shorter. Marvel Studios has announced that the North American premiere of the film will be moved up to April 27, a week before the original May 4 launch date.

The studio engaged in a saucy exchange with Robert Downey Jr. on Twitter for the big reveal, because when you’re Iron Man, you have that kind of power. After Downey Jr. jokingly asked to see the film early, Marvel responded that it would be available to everyone on April 27.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Facing no real competition in this earlier time slot, the move makes sense. It also reduces the possibility of spoilers for North American fans, who must usually wait a week after Marvel films premiere in the U.K. Perhaps the most likely reason for the switch up is to reduce competition with the release of Marvel’s other blockbuster Deadpool 2 on May 18, and Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25.

Infinity War will be the studio’s first release following the success of Black Panther, which could cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office this weekend. After three strong weekends, Marvel could be hoping the same is true for Infinity War, which will bring back a few of Black Panther’s key characters.