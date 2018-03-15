Ava Duvernay Will Direct DC’s Superhero Film New Gods

Ava DuVernay accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 49th NAACP Image Awards. Maury Phillips/Getty Images

If you thought Ava DuVernay’s ho-hum A Wrinkle in Time adaptation was going to stop her from making another blockbuster, think again. The superpowered director has just signed on to direct the next installment in the DC cinematic universe, an adaptation of their New Gods comics.

According to Variety, the goal of the film will be to open up a new universe of DC studio properties. It will be based on the eponymous comic book series, originally created by Jack Kirby in 1971. The New Gods, a fictional race from planets New Genesis and Apokolips, occupy their complementary worlds (one dystopian, one utopian) in a space known as the Fourth World.

This ambitious project would mark huge growth in the DC cinematic universe, and another leap forward for DuVernay’s already booming career. DuVernay became the first woman of color to direct a film with a budget over $100 million with A Wrinkle in Time, and this project is sure to shatter more glass ceilings.

Fans of the series may be skeptical as to how DuVernay will pull off adapting this expansive series, and it is a bit odd to see her accept this offer after turning down Black Panther. Here’s hoping the illustrious director will find another movie in New Gods that she’s able to make all her own.