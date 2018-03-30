A Star of Loyola-Chicago’s Integrated 1963 Team on Its Historic, Triumphant Season

Les Hunter, second from left, and teammates Jerry Harkness, John Egan, and Rich Rochelle watch the second half of Loyola-Chicago’s Sweet 16 game against Nevada. David Goldman/AP

When Loyola-Chicago faces Michigan on Saturday, it will be the Ramblers’ first game in the Final Four since 1963. As remarkable as the Ramblers’ current run has been , the story of the legendary team that won the national championship 55 years ago is even more unlikely.

In the early 1960s, there was an unwritten rule in college basketball that teams couldn’t play more than two black players at a time. Loyola-Chicago ignored these mores, and it became the first school in history to win a national championship while featuring four black starters.

The Ramblers’ integrated team was not the subject of nationwide celebration at the time. The South was still very much segregated, and when Mississippi State played Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the 1963 tournament, the team had to sneak out of its own state in order to do so. A Mississippi senator convinced a judge to issue an injunction that prevented the Bulldogs from traveling to compete against its integrated opponent. The Bulldogs, at the behest of their coach, ignored that order and bolted north, to Michigan, to play in the tournament.

When the two squads finally met on court, it represented one of the most groundbreaking moments in the history of college sports. Dubbed the “Game of Change,” it is now immortalized by a photo of Ramblers captain Jerry Harkness shaking hands with white Mississippi State star Joe Don Gold before tipoff.

The Ramblers won that game, 61–51. Against Duke in the Final Four, star center Les “Big Game” Hunter scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Loyola-Chicago to a 94–75 victory. Against top-ranked Cincinnati in the national championship , Hunter and his fellow starters played every single minute, including in overtime. Hunter’s missed shot at the end of the extra period was tipped in by teammate Vic Rouse, and the Ramblers won, 60–58. Rouse’s put-back was the first-ever title-winning buzzer-beater in Division I basketball, and it made for a fitting end to Loyola-Chicago’s historic season.

Hunter averaged 17 points and 11.4 rebounds that year, and would stay at Loyola-Chicago for one more season before becoming the No. 9 pick in the 1964 NBA Draft. He now teaches math to nursing students at Kansas City Kansas Community College. On Friday, I spoke with Hunter about that immortal 1963 team as well as the Ramblers’ current squad of underdogs. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Nick Greene: Going into the 1963 tournament, you guys had only lost two games all season. Were expectations really high?

Les Hunter: Oh, yeah. We had a lot of confidence in ourselves. We had also seen teams that were considered to be the best in the country. We played a few doubleheaders at Chicago Stadium, and we played some good teams in the ’61–’62 season. We knew what the competition was, and we felt that we fit right in with them.

You and your fellow starters played every minute of the title game against Cincinnati, plus overtime. How exhausting was that?

It was pretty exhausting, but you have to realize too that Cincinnati was a slow-down type of team, so it wasn’t as bad as you would think playing 45 minutes. A lot of times, they walked the ball up. That was a little better since we didn’t do any substituting. Had we been running all game like we normally do, then it would have been exhausting. But we were in excellent shape. We started running as soon as school started.

How many times did you sit that tournament? I Imagine you got some rest during the blowout over Tennessee Tech. [The Ramblers won that first-round game 111–42, which is still the largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament history.]

Yeah, that was a pretty simple game. But we only had nine guys by the end because, at midterm, we had guys that left school. One just transferred, and another two didn’t quite make their grades, and we were only left with nine guys. That’s tough to get good practices in. We were able to pull a few guys out of school that were pretty-good ballplayers that would fill the void and we could play five on five.

What do you remember about the buzzer-beater to beat Cincinnati in the national championship game?

I just remember that it was a great comeback. I remember taking the shot. I thought it was going in, but it caught the front of the rim and Vic Rouse tipped it in. I had gone to high school with Vic Rouse, and we knew each other and our tendencies. The familiarity kind of helped us, because he knew that if I missed it was going to be close around the rim. I had a lot of spin on my jump shot. He was able to get in there and beat [Cincinnati forward] Tom Thacker and put that layup back in.

What was it like playing for Loyola-Chicago coach George Ireland?

He wasn’t going to blow you away with any kind of heavyweight, profound philosophy of the game. He just was a hard worker, and he made you work hard. He had a lot of new innovations that seemed to work, psychologically, for us. He would put a rim inside of the basket that you had to shoot through. It was a smaller rim, and then when the season started he’d take that rim off and it’d be much wider.

Oftentimes, you didn’t just beat other teams, you really laid it on them. Was that Coach Ireland’s philosophy?

It was his philosophy to really beat up on coaches. He didn’t like a lot of coaches. The only guy I ever heard him say something nice about, and that he liked, was the UCLA coach.

John Wooden?

Yes. They had known each other back in Indiana. He considered Wooden to be his mentor. But [Ireland] liked to run up the score. Show no mercy.

You had gone to a segregated high school in Tennessee, yes?

Correct. Pearl High School [in Nashville].



What was it like going from that to touring the country as part of a famous integrated basketball team?



It was a different experience, and I think that I was a little more aware of what type of interactions I was having with players that were white. I think I looked for certain things rather than just looking at people as people and playing the game. I was more race-conscious than maybe I should have been.

I read that for a game in New Orleans, you had to sleep in a separate hotel from your white teammates. What was that like?



We stayed in private homes. We didn’t even stay at a hotel. But we had a tremendous time. [Laughs] There was no curfew and we had home-cooked meals. The whole idea of having to stay separate was the only drawback. That’s the only thing that troubled you. But, as a team, when we came together, we played together as one.

Did you realize at the time that the Mississippi State game was going to be such a big event in the history of college basketball?

I didn’t know it was going to be this big, but I knew it was an issue at that particular moment. I was aware of the significance because I had grown up in Nashville, and my sister had attended Fisk University at the time of the sit-ins and all of that. And John Lewis was a student at Fisk University when they began the sit-ins, and some of my neighbors that I grew up with that were a little older than I was were Freedom Riders. In fact, my entire high school marched along with other black high schools in Nashville, marched on the capitol to protest.

Why do you think that Loyola-Chicago’s basketball success didn’t continue after your team’s national championship win?



Well, a couple of things happened. Loyola did not have the top facilities to attract local talent. They had maybe the worst-looking gym. They had no tradition of great sports teams, and a lot of it was that George [Ireland] himself didn’t help promote his own program. You look around at all of the champions throughout history, you look at Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, UCLA. All of those programs that had been successful brought in somebody off one of their championship teams to be an assistant. To help them recruit. Loyola never did that. They could never attract the top talent in Chicago. All the Chicago kids were choosing to go elsewhere.

And Loyola was really tough academically for someone who is going to spend most of his time playing basketball. So until they kind of tailored their program to offer some courses that weren’t quite as demanding as those that we faced, then it was going to be hard to attract those guys. You’re going to get the brainiacs, but the good athletes, and maybe just the average students, were going to go elsewhere.

What drew you to Loyola?

They would take both me and Vic [Rouse]. That’s the only thing. I had never heard of Loyola prior to going there, but I knew that it was a good school from what I found out after they offered a scholarship. But they would take both of us, and I knew we would have a good team if they took both of us. Defense and rebounding.

Are you going to be attending the Loyola Final Four game on Saturday?

No, I have a prior commitment. My grandson is an escort in a cotillion-type ball, and we have been planning for it all year. It just happens to be on the same night and at the same time as the game. All of the other guys are going, though. Rich [Rochelle] and Jerry [Harkness] and Jack Egan, they’re all going.

What do you think of this year’s team?

I really enjoy watching them. They hustle, they play well. They run and defend, they can shoot. They totally bought into [head coach] Porter Moser’s style. I think they have enough talent to take it all the way.

What do you think about Cameron Krutwig, Loyola’s center? He’s sort of your heir apparent because you play the same position.



He’s got a lot of good moves. He has to watch that traveling. He makes a little traveling move most of the time, but he’s a big strong kid. And it’s deceptive, because he’s left-handed. But he’s got to stay in the game. He can’t be fouling out. The backup’s pretty good, too, [Aundre] Jackson.

Was Sister Jean at Loyola when you were there?

She actually was there. There was another school, an all-girls school called Mundelein, and she taught there. We shared a campus with Mundelein, and now Mundelein is part of Loyola.

Well, I hope you’ll be able to catch the game on Saturday, at least on tape-delay, and that no one ruins it for you if so.



I’ll probably sneak out and catch a peek of it somewhere. And I may go down there [to San Antonio] if they win it and go to Monday’s game.