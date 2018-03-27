After Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview, Stephen Colbert Knows how John Kelly Can Rein Trump In

TONIGHT: Trump watched 'Shark Week' with Stormy Daniels thus confronting his two biggest fears: sharks and genuine intimacy. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zrNNwcwPXO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 27, 2018

Sunday night’s Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes was a rich tapestry: Daniels burnished her credibility, told an all-too-believable story about the way Trump does business, and finally got a respectful hearing after being the butt of late night jokes for months.

Then Monday rolled around and late night TV got back to work. Colbert opened his show with a segment in which he edited himself into Daniels’ interview to provide the mockery Anderson Cooper so carefully avoided, feigning throwing up in his mouth as Daniels’ detailed her encounter with America’s Orangest President. But Colbert was genuinely interested in one part of Daniels’ story: Her description of Trump’s behavior after she spanked him with a copy of Forbes with his face (and Ivanka’s, and Don Jr.’s) on the cover.

From that moment on, he was a completely different person. … He quit talking about himself, and he asked me things, and I asked him things, and it just became, like, you know, more appropriate.

As Colbert points out, this part of Daniels’ story has profound implications for the future. We’ve all been assuming getting the country back on track would require impeachment at a minimum. Maybe all we need is $200 and an eBay account.