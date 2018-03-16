Academy President John Bailey Is Reportedly Being Investigated Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

John Bailey. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Variety reports that John Bailey, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is currently being investigated over accusations of sexual harassment. According to anonymous sources “familiar with the situation,” the Academy received three harassment complaints about Bailey on Wednesday and subsequently launched an investigation.

Bailey, a cinematographer, was elected president of the Academy in August, less than two months before the floodgates opened on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In the aftermath of those revelations, the Academy made the unusual decision to expel Weinstein and established a new code of conduct affirming its stance against “abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.”

That same code of conduct established formal guidelines for submitting misconduct claims against an Academy member, including a requirement of “clear evidence” of behavior that violates the Academy’s new policies—so simply experiencing the harassment firsthand and reporting it does not count. After the complaint has been made, a designated committee then has the option to take no action or to notify the accused party of the complaint and allow them an opportunity to respond.

If at that point there is evidence of “serious enough” misconduct, the committee may refer it to the Board of Governors, which will then decide if the behavior warrants expulsion.