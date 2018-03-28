The Academy Clears President John Bailey of Sexual Harassment Complaint

Academy President John Bailey at The Oscars Foreign Language Film Award Directors Reception on March 2, 2018. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it has dismissed a complaint of sexual harassment against president John Bailey. “The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties,” the academy said in a statement. ” … The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. ” The statement also clarified that while reports earlier this month said that there had been three complaints made against Bailey, there was in fact “only one claim under consideration.”

Bailey was elected academy president last year, just prior to the eruption of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In the aftermath, the academy instituted a code of conduct against harassment and discrimination and presented formal guidelines for reporting such claims, including “clear evidence” of transgressive behavior.

In a March 24 memo to academy staff, the president stated that the complaint referred to “an allegation dating back more than a decade ago in which I am alleged to have to attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen.”

You can read the academy’s full statement from Tuesday below.