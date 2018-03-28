Brow Beat

The Academy Clears President John Bailey of Sexual Harassment Complaint

By

Academy President John Bailey speaks onstage portrait at The Oscars Foreign Language Film Award Directors Reception at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on March 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Academy President John Bailey at The Oscars Foreign Language Film Award Directors Reception on March 2, 2018.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it has dismissed a complaint of sexual harassment against president John Bailey. “The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties,” the academy said in a statement. ” … The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. ” The statement also clarified that while reports earlier this month said that there had been three complaints made against Bailey, there was in fact “only one claim under consideration.”

Bailey was elected academy president last year, just prior to the eruption of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In the aftermath, the academy instituted a code of conduct against harassment and discrimination and presented formal guidelines for reporting such claims, including “clear evidence” of transgressive behavior.

In a March 24 memo to academy staff, the president stated that the complaint referred to “an allegation dating back more than a decade ago in which I am alleged to have to attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen.”

You can read the academy’s full statement from Tuesday below.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that it has concluded its review, based on its Standards of Conduct, into the allegation made against Academy President John Bailey. The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties. The Academy took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment.

Contrary to previous reports, there was only one claim under consideration which was received on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Throughout the process, the Academy received advice and counsel from its longstanding General Counsel John Quinn at Quinn Emanuel, as well as from Ivy Kagan Bierman, a partner at Loeb & Loeb who has extensive experience with entertainment industry sexual harassment matters and is currently an advisor to The Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Promoting Equality in the Workplace, chaired by Anita Hill.

The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy.

The Academy respects the confidentiality of both the claimant and John Bailey, and will refrain from discussing the specifics regarding the claim.

The Academy’s goal is to encourage workplace environments that support creativity, equality, and respect.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

The Academy Clears President John Bailey of Sexual Harassment Complaint

