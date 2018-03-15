A Quick Primer on Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell, Your New March Madness Hero

It’s Fatts’ world, we’re just living in it. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Before the start of March Madness, you had few reasons to scream “Fatts!” at the top of your lungs in your living room. But thanks to Rhode Island freshman Daron “Fatts” Russell, this kind of behavior is now to be expected. The 5-foot-10 Russell scored 15 points Thursday in helping the Rams beat Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime. Not since Fat Lever has a Rubenesquely named player brought this much joy.

Fatts, who got his name because he was an adorably rotund infant, hit a trio of big threes and also played some prickly defense (his calling card) against Oklahoma star Trae Young. Here’s a video of him doing both those things in quick succession, which should give you a nice idea of the Fatts experience.

Russell had only shot 28 percent from three coming into Thursday’s game, but he knocked down half his tries from deep against the Sooners. He also dragged Young into a mud fight and made the Oklahoma point guard earn each and every one of his 28 points.

Fatts is more than just a magnetic defender. He can also carry some of the load as a playmaker, and the Philadelphia native got to show off his Iverson-like handles with plays like this.

And to think, most of us woke up this morning without knowing anything about Rhode Island’s awesomely named Napoleon of a lockdown defender. Based on one game, I can confidently say that the world is a better place with Fatts on my TV screen.