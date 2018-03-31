A League of Their Own Is Getting an Amazon Series of Its Own

Geena Davis in A League of Their Own. Columbia Pictures

Fortuna’s Wheel of Reboots has spun once more, and this time the needle has landed on the 1992 Penny Marshall film A League of Their Own, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Broad City co-creator Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle producer Will Graham are adapting the movie into a half-hour comedy series for Amazon. Jacobson and Graham will co-write, and, along with Hailey Wierengo of Graham’s Field Trip Productions, will also executive produce.

The original movie starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Madonna, and told the story of two sisters (Davis and Lori Petty) playing in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel wrote the screenplay from a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson. Hanks played the (fictional) hard-drinking manager of the (real) Rockford Peaches, and John Lovitz and Rosie O’Donnell played supporting roles. The film’s original trailer says a lot more about film marketing in 1992 than it does the movie itself, so instead, here’s a representative scene:

The reboot will not include Davis or Petty’s characters, and was conceived of not as a remake that would follow the original film’s plot points, but instead as a modern take on the story of the AAGPBL. It will follow the Rockford Peaches season-to-season—they played from 1943–1954, so there’s a lot of runway there—and the plan, according to the studio’s logline, is to “dive deeper into the issues facing the country” at the time. The show is part of Amazon’s strategy to pivot to broader content while dropping good but niche shows like One Mississippi, a new direction mandated by Jeff Bezos.

It’s actually not the first time A League of Their Own has been adapted for television: In 1993, CBS took a swing at it with a sitcom that replaced Hanks with Sam McMurray. (The pilot, which is exactly what you’d think it’d be, is available on YouTube.) That incarnation was created by the film’s original screenwriters, had Penny Marshall and Tom Hanks directing an episode each, and was airing when the underlying intellectual property was fresh in everyone’s mind. It was still cancelled after three episodes, although six were filmed. Will Jacobson and Graham hit a “home run” for Amazon, or “go down swinging” like the last people who tried this? We’ll find out at some point in the future—for now, the show is still “the baseball equivalent of the stage of TV development that happens before a show’s pilot gets a green light.”