A New Easy-Breezy Genius Chocolate Mousse (Psst, Greek Yogurt Is Involved)

Small glass cups of Maria Speck's Greek yogurt chocolate mousse, garnished with marmalade.
Ren Fuller

Not only is this mousse quicker and more casual to make than the floofier traditional French version, but serious lovers of dark chocolate may find themselves liking it even more.

The recipe comes from Maria Speck, cookbook author and ancient grain guru, who riffed this version from one she spotted in a Greek magazine called ylikes istories (Sweet Stories). In an especially delightful move, Speck tops each cup with tiny spoonfuls of orange marmalade, which won’t at all remind you of one of those foil-wrapped chocolate oranges.

Chopped chocolate on a chopping board, with a bowl of Greek yogurt nearby.
Ren Fuller

You won’t need to whip cream or egg whites, but simply stir together hot milk and chocolate to make a ganache, then fold in Greek yogurt to lighten it. The tart yogurt and total absence of cream and eggs let the fruity side of good dark chocolate really break free, for a bright, tangy mousse that won’t make you want to crawl into bed after a few spoonfuls.

Chocolate ganache in a bowl, with a small bowl of Greek yogurt beside it.
Ren Fuller

Instead, the bittersweet jelly plays off the more intensely chocolatey notes and Grand Marnier (and looks pretty and gem-like on top, too). Of course, if you’re not in the mood for orange, you can strip this down to the basic mousse and stir in other spices or booze, or garnish with fresh berries or crumbled brittle or halvah, as you like.

Maria Speck’s Greek Yogurt Chocolate Mousse
Serves 4

·       6 ounces (170g) good-quality dark chocolate with 70% cacao, finely chopped

·       1/2 cup (120ml) whole milk

·       1 or 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier, or other good-quality orange liquor

·       1 cup (240ml) whole Greek yogurt (2% is also okay, but don’t use nonfat)

·      4 teaspoons orange marmalade

Kristen Miglore is the creative director of Food52 and the author of Food52 Genius Recipes: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook.

