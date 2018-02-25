Watch Seth Meyers Fall for the Same Toothpick Prank Again and Again Over a Period of Years

“This time, I’m totally going to get those toothpicks.” Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Saturday marked the four-year anniversary of Late Night With Seth Meyers: 1,461 days in which Meyers oversaw the rise of late night television to a position of unprecedented prominence on the national stage, even as the nation unilaterally demolished itself on the global stage. But while Meyers’ public story is about professional success amidst national collapse, he has carried a deep personal sorrow throughout his tenure. This won’t be a surprise to Late Night aficionados, who have long speculated over the reason for the ineffable sadness in Meyers’ eyes. To commemorate the four-year anniversary, Late Night writer Ben Warheit revealed Meyers’ tragic backstory on Twitter:

Today marks the 4-year anniversary of Late Night with @sethmeyers! That’s a whole freshman-year-to-graduation’s worth of show! To commemorate this, here are some gentle pranks from the office. pic.twitter.com/RY5yqAcjb7 — Ben Warheit (@benwarheit) February 24, 2018

An ordinary man would have retired after a disaster of this magnitude, but Meyers is an extraordinary man. And an extraordinarily trusting man, at least when it comes to toothpicks, toothpick containers, and Ben Warheit:

The beauty of the gentle pranks™ is that it takes time to earn back Seth’s trust that the toothpick holder won’t spill out all the toothpicks again. It can take months, sometimes years for you to rebuild that trust. You must be patient. pic.twitter.com/oKPs4bxhuG — Ben Warheit (@benwarheit) February 24, 2018

O Fortuna! But if you think two humiliating failures to successfully take a toothpick from the office toothpick container are enough to stop Seth Meyers from trying to take a toothpick from the office toothpick container, you have a very flawed understanding of the relative value Meyers gives to humiliation (very low value) and toothpicks from the office toothpick container (very, very, very, high value). So this was only a matter of time:

And so time moves on as it always does. Fresh wounds become old scars. You forgive but you don’t forget. You tuck away your painful memories and believe you know enough to not get hurt again. But you’re older now, and your wits aren’t what they once were. And so, again, you fall. pic.twitter.com/20Xp7opKyA — Ben Warheit (@benwarheit) February 24, 2018

Has any man ever borne such a cruel fate as silently and heroically as Seth Meyers? And what’s the deal with Warheit, the Cenobite-like figure offering the hapless TV host the otherworldly pleasures of the toothpick container before sweeping him off into a world of pain and suffering? This segment offers some clues:

Meyers is clearly dealing with one of those “vengeful god overseeing an eternity of torment” type situations, vis-à-vis Mr. Warheit and the toothpick container. It’s a difficult burden, especially when you’re producing a daily television show, and we wish him all the best. But I think of Meyers not in the moment of collapse, as toothpicks fly across the office and his “employees” sharpen their laughter once more. Consider, instead, the peaceful hour when Meyers, against all evidence and experience, decides to try to extract another toothpick from Warheit’s diabolical puzzle box. In that moment, his fate belongs to him. The struggle itself towards the office toothpicks is enough to fill a man’s heart. One must imagine Seth Meyers happy.