Watch Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott Address the NRA

Trump address the NRA.
Thoughts and prayers.
For no reason at all, here are some videos of American politicians addressing the National Rifle Association. They’re great to watch if you ever lose faith in our system of government or the people who run it: undeniable video evidence that politicians sometimes make promises they intend to keep.

Here’s President Trump’s address to the National Rifle Association’s Leadership Forum on April 28, 2017:

And here he is addressing the NRA-ILA in 2016:

And in 2015:

Here’s Senator Marco Rubio at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in 2014:

And again in 2015:

And here’s Florida’s governor Rick Scott at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in 2017, where he gave a shout out to the state attorney general Pam Bondi, who was also in attendance:

Just a few things to keep in mind when evaluating the sincerity of the solemn condolences on offer over the next few days.

