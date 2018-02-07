In the New Jessica Jones Trailer, a Super-Investigator Searches for Her Own Origin Story

Brow Beat

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns to Netflix for its second season on March 8, and according to the new trailer, the villain is … Jessica Jones’ own past. Well, there’s also a murderer on the loose, but most of this focuses on the supercynic’s investigation into her origin story, including how she survived a deadly car crash and came to have superpowers in the first place. “I have 17 years of questions, and they are deep,” she says, in her traditional film noir–style voice-over.

The excellent Krysten Ritter returns as the titular hero, along with Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse. No sign of David Tennant’s terrifying mind-controlling villain Kilgrave in this trailer—unless those are his hands clapping at the very end, which seems likely enough. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg confirmed last year that Tennant would be back, though we don’t yet know whether his character will appear in flashbacks or as a figment of Jessica’s imagination.

Jessica Jones didn’t have much time to deal with her PTSD during The Defenders, so there’s a lot at stake in the new season. Too bad all some random kid cares about is whether she’s ever met Captain America.

Marissa Martinelli

