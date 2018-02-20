The New Silicon Valley Trailer Has a Secret Message

HBO released a new trailer for Silicon Valley on Tuesday, and it has a secret message for super fans. Yes, there are reassuring glimpses of Andy Daly, Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, and Amanda Crew being hilarious, and just the right number of glimpses of T.J. Miller, who left the show and was accused of sexual assault shortly thereafter (i.e., none). But no one watches a Silicon Valley trailer to find out if the upcoming season is something he or she would be interested in watching. The important thing is scouring the trailer, frame-by-frame, in hopes that there’s a secret code hidden in it somewhere that will finally bring meaning to your empty and miserable life. Good news!

Meaning! At last! HBO

That’s Matt Ross playing Gavin Belson, and, more importantly, a bunch of binary numbers playing a bunch of binary numbers. Specifically, these numbers, repeating:

01100110 01101001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01100001 00100000 01101000 01101111 01100010 01100010 01111001 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01100111 01101111 01100100 00100111 01110011 00100000 01110011 01100001 01101011 01100101

What hidden message could the makers of Silicon Valley have hidden away for superfans to discover? Is it an aphorism that explains the entire show? A plea for sensible gun control? Words of wisdom from a long-forgotten sage? The signature of an underappreciated set designer, preserved for the ages? After painstakingly transcribing the entire sequence of numbers and plugging it into a binary to ASCII translator, the hidden meaning of the entire series—and indeed, the entire world—becomes clear:

find a hobby for god’s sake

Well, at least it wasn’t an ad for Ovaltine.