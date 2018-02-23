The Best Moments from the Gold-Medal Duel Between Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva

Gold medal winner Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Harry How/Getty Images

On Friday in Pyeongchang, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova edged out her rival and Russian compatriot, 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva, to win gold in women’s figure skating. Here are some of the defining images from one of the best competitions from this or any Olympics.

Russia’s Alina Zagitova competes in the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Evgenia Medvedeva of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Harry How/Getty Images

Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva competes in the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Evgenia Medvedeva of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva reacts after competing in the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Russia’s Alina Zagitova competes in the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva reacts after the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

Gold medallist Russia’s Alina Zagitova celebrates (L) as silver medallist Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva claps before the venue ceremony after the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

Silver medal winner Evgenia Medvedeva of Olympic Athlete from Russia (L) and gold medal winner Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia celebrate during the victory ceremony for the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

