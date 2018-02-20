Brow Beat

The Daily Show Takes You on a Tour of New York City’s Most Problematic Statues, From Columbus to Ralph Kramden

By

Last year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a review of the city’s monuments honoring historical figures after renewed outcry about Confederate statues in other cities. While New York City doesn’t have too many memorials for Stonewall Jackson, the city does have other controversial figures it puts on a pedestal—many of them literally. The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta decided to figure out what the public thinks of de Blasio’s plan by creating an entire bus tour designed around problematic statues.

The passengers on Kosta’s tour had mixed feelings about tearing down Christopher Columbus’ statue, even though he didn’t really discover America and, as Kosta summed it up, “enslaved, decimated, and annihilated an entire people.” Other stops on the tour included a visit to the statue of J. Marion Sims, hailed as the “father of gynecology” despite experimenting on enslaved black women during the 19th century, and one of The Honeymooners’ Ralph Kramden, a goofy, fictional symbol of the American everyman who also regularly threatened to hit his wife. You know, for laughs!

I guess the main takeaway here is that it would be harder to create an unproblematic bus tour of New York City statues.

Marissa Martinelli

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Enas El Masry

Egypt’s Largest Camel Race Highlights a Vanishing Way of Life

Rachelle Hampton

Trump Supporters Have Their Own Safe Space in Trump.dating

Josh Voorhees

Bon Iver’s Manager Is Trying to Unseat The Congressman From Real World

Molly Olmstead

NYPD Officers Accused of “Collars for Dollars” Arrests at End of Shifts to Rake In Overtime Pay

Mallory Ortberg

Help! I Hate When Other Parents Joke About My 3-Year-Old Son’s “Girlfriend.”

Jaime Dunaway

A Scheming Skier, Wardrobe Malfunctions, and a Gold Medal Showdown at the Winter Games

Most Engaging

Last Year, We Predicted How Trump Would Change America. Here’s Our Reassessment of the Damage.

Slate Staff

Mitt Romney’s Mormon Mission

Max Perry Mueller

“Barb, I Think He’s Had the Back End of That Set of Trousers Let Go on Him”

Justin Peters

A gasp-filled history of skating wardrobe malfunctions.

The Daily Show Finally Filmed a Trump Voter Interview Everyone Can Enjoy

Matthew Dessem