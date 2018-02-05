Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

Philly went to the dogs. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

10:20 p.m. “Thousands going south on Broad Street from Spring Garden.”

10:36 p.m. “We need somebody at Broad and Walnut, southwest corner. People on the pole.”

10:40 p.m. “I got about 2,000 college students coming from Walnut Street to 30th to Center City.”

10:46 p.m. “It’s endless, chief. Endless.”

10:50 p.m. “I got people coming up the ramps on 676 eastbound. I don’t have a clue how they’re getting up…. Should I go up to get those people off 676?”

10:53 p.m. “About four stories above the Wawa we got people out on the ledge. I can’t tell how they came up. If they’re not allowed to be there can we get them down?… They’re coming out of the window up there.”

10:57 p.m. “Be advised that someone is flying a drone in the area at 1-5 and Market.”

11 p.m. “At 15th they’re lighting off fireworks.”

11:04 p.m. “We got a large crowd at City Hall climbing the fence.”

11:11 p.m. “They’re on top of trash trucks. There is to be no one on top of trash trucks, guys.”

11:14 p.m. “We have multiple people on Broad Street swinging on light poles.”

11:20 p.m. “Climbing the trash trucks at 13th and Market.”

11:23 p.m. “I got a group jumping up and down on tractor trailers now. Two white men in black jackets and blue jeans.”

11:25 p.m. “I need to get the fire extinguisher out of my trunk. I got a fire on Broad Street just south of South. Someone lit a Christmas tree on fire.”

11:26 p.m. “They just flipped a car over here. If you could get a medical response team over here, I’d greatly appreciate it.”

11:35 p.m. “Do you have medics over here coming to 17th and Lombard? We have a female here who was assaulted.”

11:37 p.m. “This is extremely horrible. We need rescue here, we got someone horribly injured from a fall.”

11:38 p.m. “They’re trying to tear multiple light posts down and I don’t have anyone to counter act it right now.”

11:42 p.m. “They’re climbing up the fire escape onto the roof of the building”

11:44 p.m. “A man jumped off the light pole and landed on his head.”

11:45 p.m. “We have a light pole down. On the east side of Macy’s corner. We have live wires.”

11:48 p.m. “I got two down that fell off these light poles at Broad and Arch.”

11:51 p.m. “On the southeast corner the pole is about to collapse. There are about 40 of them on there.”

11:53 p.m. “We have a large crowd throwing bottles and chanting Meek Mill.”

11:55 p.m. “We have a large fight at Broad and Ellsworth.”

11:58 p.m. “I got a male in custody in this location. He’s saying he’s an off-duty cop.”

12:11 a.m. “On Juniper and Market traffic lights are down. All signs are down.”

12:12 a.m. “At Broad and Market they’re throwing bottles at the cops. Please send SWAT teams over there in case we need them.”

12:24 a.m. “I got somebody jumping on top of the fire truck now.”

