Solo: A Star Wars Story Doesn’t Have a Childish Gambino Theme Song, So Demi Adejuyigbe Wrote One

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lucasfilm

Demi Adejuyigbe has struck again. The writer behind those amazing Will Smith end credit raps from last year’s award season has turned his attention to Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the results—well, listen for yourself:

Writing a rap song about Lando Calrissian in the style of Donald Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino is a task of Fitzcarraldian arrogance—you can’t do it, and why would you want to?—but then, writing an end credits rap for Moonlight in the style of Will Smith seems like a similarly doomed endeavor, and Adejuyigbe pulled that off. Here, too, he far exceeds whatever expectations you have for “Childish Gambino rapping about Lando Calrissian,” assuming you have some, which, again, why?

“L-A-N-D-O” works as a sharp parody of Childish Gambino, reproducing his timing and delivery while skewering some of his less-admirable qualities (did you know the last five entries in Buzzfeed’s list of “22 Dumb Rap Lyrics About Asian People” are all his?) It also works as a clever rap song about Lando Calrissian, chock full of Star Wars and Billy Dee Williams trivia. And some of it works for reasons that have nothing to do with Star Wars or Donald Glover. Take these lines, for example:

Don’t need a line, ’cause she know I’m famous I’m in a castle on a Cloud City, I don’t know what lame is. I rob a motherfucker blind, man, I promise, Get you frozen in some carbonite too, if I’m Han-est.

Yes, that’s a Pynchon-style Les Misérables pun hidden across a line break (“Lame is/I rob”), which I know only because Adejuyigbe went to the trouble of putting his lyrics up on Genuis.com and painstakingly annotating them himself. (The footnotes are as much fun as the song: one ends, “At what point are these explanations infantilizing?”) “L-A-N-D-O” is the kind of project the internet needs more of: deeply silly, but meticulously executed. It should also be the perfect song to listen to on the way to the theater when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out in May. Unless, of course, the Empire finds out about Adejuyigbe’s little operation and shuts him down before then. Maybe he can make some sort of deal.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus