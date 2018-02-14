These Civil War Valentines Are Sour Like Lemons

“A Bull Run-ner”: “His eye-balls glare–/Oh! what a stare / Is on that human face divine; / He runs! he’s running back to me– / Oh! Hurry up! my Valentine.” Library Company of Philadelphia

Yes, there were some lacy, beautiful, Victorian Valentines sent during the Civil War, which came a few decades after the advent of the commercially-made greeting card. Here’s a nice roundup on the Kansas Historical Society’s website of engraved cards lauding “angel bright” soldiers’ sweethearts, who are “near at the dead of night/when I my vigil lone am keeping.”

The other kind of wartime Valentine, above and below, was bitter and cutting, rather than saccharine sweet. They come from a tradition of “vinegar valentines,” which, as I wrote on the Vault in 2013, delivered a payload of burn to their unfortunate addressees. People often sent these cheaply-printed comic cards anonymously, using Valentine’s Day as a chance to police their friends’ and acquaintances’ gender presentation, personal grooming, and moral choices.

In that initial post, I included a few Civil War “vinegar” cards, including one that slammed Army surgeons (“Ho! ho! old saw bones, here you come…You are always ready with your traps/To mangle, saw, and hack us”) from a soldier’s point of view. This small group of satirical wartime valentines, on the other hand, seem to be written from a civilian’s perspective. (I found them on the Flickr page of the Library Company of Philadelphia.)

“The Brave Volunteer” lampoons the pretensions of a soldier who’s lighting a cigarette on a bomb, while cannonballs fly toward his unsuspecting head. “The Private” looks downright evil, his cranky face a humorous counterpoint to the fake-sentimental verse underneath. And the “Bull Run-ner” is a terrified deserter, fleeing the field of battle.

These cards are a good reminder that many civilians didn’t experience the war as a rapturous crusade, but rather as a grief-filled slog, whose reality was very different from fantasy.

“The Brave Volunteer”: “’When this cruel war is over’/And our noble Volunteers/Home return to live in clover/Shan’t we have good times, my dears!/Honor to the heroes, who by/Their brave deeds us captivate/Think of all the kisses ruby/That upon their coming wait!” Library Company of Philadelphia

“The Army Contractor”: “For whiskyy [y]ou sell bad camphene toddy,/ And clothe poor soldiers with flimsy shoddy;/ Its not after glory you pant,/ Its only after dollars and cents you want.” Library Company of Philadelphia

“The Private”: “As you pace your lone rounds in the wilds of “Secessia”/My dear little heart forever will bless you/And when the war’s over if you so incline/You may take me and make me your own Valentine.” Library Company of Philadelphia

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus