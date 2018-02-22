Brow Beat

Quincy Jones Is Really Sorry About His “Word Vomit” During Those Infamous Interviews

By

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Producer Quincey Jones attends the 'Keep on Keepin' On' Premiere during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival)
Quincy Jones.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

You may recall that just a couple of weeks ago, two bizarre and brutally candid interviews with Quincy Jones were published in GQ and New York Magazine that instantly went viral. Among many other things, he claimed to have dated Ivanka Trump, that frequent collaborator Michael Jackson “stole” from other artists, and that Marlon Brando hooked up with Richard Pryor and James Baldwin. On Thursday he apologized for being so loose-lipped about his celebrity friends, evidently after his six daughters staged a surprise family intervention.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 85-year-old musician and producer referred to the interview as “word vomit.”

“When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long and crazy life (and you’ve recently stopped drinking – three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once and even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” he wrote.

While Jones did not retract the controversial statements he made, he insisted that he “learned his lesson” and had already extended private apologies to those affected.

“I’m sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t. To my dear family & friends…thank you for your grace. Thank you for calling me out when I’ve clearly made a mistake…many mistakes. Even though sometimes it’s difficult to receive criticism or discipline (especially publicly), I want you to know I hear you. So, I encourage you all to please grow with me & keep on keepin’ on.”

In closing, he said: “Love an 85-year-old bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes.”

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jamelle Bouie

Trump’s Proposal to Arm Teachers Would Endanger Students of Color

Justin Peters

Somebody Needs to Make a Movie About John Shuster and His Ragtag Team of Curling Rejects

Osita Nwanevu

The NRA Muddles Its Message in Surprise CPAC Speech

Jim Newell

Is This Time Different for Gun Control?

Ruth Graham

Billy Graham Has Hovered Over Me All My Life, and Not Just Because I Share a Name With His Wife and Daughter

Joshua Keating

Even by Trump Family Standards, This Don Jr. India Trip Is Pretty Shameless

Jaime Dunaway

Quincy Jones Is Really Sorry About His “Word Vomit” During Those Infamous Interviews

April Glaser

Can the People Behind Parks & Rec Really Keep the NRA From Using a GIF From the Show?

Inkoo Kang

Annihilation Wants to Be the Ultimate Trip, but It’s Not Always Clear Where It’s Going

Neel V. Patel

SpaceX’s Latest Launch Marks Its First Step Toward Beaming Internet Down From Space

Jacob Brogan

Why Is Someone Impersonating Michael Chabon on Instagram?

Joshua Keating

George Soros Isn’t a Boogeyman for Just the American Right. Soros-Phobia Is a Global Phenomenon.

Most Read

My Kid Has Watched Too Many Cooking Shows and It’s Driving Me Nuts

Carvell Wallace

The Teens at CNN’s Gun Town Hall Had Questions Grown-Ups Forgot How to Ask

Henry Grabar

Don’t Be Fooled by Stoneman Douglas Reactions. Conservatives Love Political Teens.

Osita Nwanevu

Theory That Parkland Survivors Are Part of Leftist Conspiracy Creeps Closer to Inevitable Trump Endorsement

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Most Powerful Moments From the Extraordinary CNN Town Hall on Guns and the Parkland School Shooting

Elliot Hannon

Accepting a Pardon From Trump Could Add Booster Rockets to State Prosecutions

Ryan Goodman