Brow Beat

Michael Schur and Amy Poehler Want the NRA to Stop Using GIFs from Parks and Recreation

By

Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation.
Knope.
NBC/Ben Cohen

After Dana Loesch represented the NRA at CNN’s town hall meeting Wednesday night, the organization decided to thank her by tweeting a GIF from Parks and Recreation:

That didn’t sit well with the show’s co-creator Michael Schur, who tweeted asking them to not use his work “to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.” He also passed on a special message from the show’s star, Amy Poehler:

If the NRA wants to lightheartedly participate in the sharing of pop culture memes without being told to fuck off by their creators, a good way to start would be to stop agitating for more guns every time children get murdered.

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

