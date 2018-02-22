Michael Schur and Amy Poehler Want the NRA to Stop Using GIFs from Parks and Recreation

Knope. NBC/Ben Cohen

After Dana Loesch represented the NRA at CNN’s town hall meeting Wednesday night, the organization decided to thank her by tweeting a GIF from Parks and Recreation:

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

That didn’t sit well with the show’s co-creator Michael Schur, who tweeted asking them to not use his work “to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.” He also passed on a special message from the show’s star, Amy Poehler:

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

If the NRA wants to lightheartedly participate in the sharing of pop culture memes without being told to fuck off by their creators, a good way to start would be to stop agitating for more guns every time children get murdered.