Jimmy Fallon Announces He Will March With the Parkland Shooting Survivors

Although he’s always been less openly political than other late night hosts, Jimmy Fallon occasionally uses his platform to speak from the heart about issues that matter to him, and when he does, he usually forgoes the jokes. After the president’s disgraceful response to Charlottesville, for example, Fallon’s statement was comedy-free. (So was Seth Meyers’; Kimmel and Colbert, on the other hand, mixed their moral disgust with a little humor.) On Monday night—Fallon’s first full show after the Parkland shooting, because of NBC’s Olympics coverage—he went joke-free again while expressing his support for the Parkland teens. And not just support: Fallon; his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen; and their two daughters will be joining the March For Our Lives organized by Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky.

Fallon is not the first celebrity to support the March for Our Lives: George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Eli Broad, and Oprah Winfrey have all donated money and/or pledged to attend. And it’s not much of a mystery how the rest of late night feels about the Parkland shooting or the Republicans’ wildly inadequate response to it: Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah both roasted the hell out of Trump the same night of Fallon’s statement. But it’s rare for Fallon to use his bully pulpit to speak out at all, much less announce he will personally be participating in a political demonstration, and his joke-free approach underlines how out-of-the-ordinary this all is.

The March for Our Lives will happen in Washington D.C. on March 24, with simultaneous events taking place in cities around the country. The goal—a comprehensive bill to reduce gun violence—would be ambitious even if Republicans didn’t control the House, Senate, and White House. Fortunately, the Parkland survivors aren’t particularly interested in what anyone else thinks is possible. Now Jimmy Fallon, too, is letting them lead the way.

Here are Fallon’s complete comments:

This is our first full show back since the tragic shooting in Florida. And first of all, I want to say that our hearts go out to the families of the teachers and students that were killed. But our hearts also go out to the students who survived, because what they had to live through, and what they have to live with, is something I can’t even imagine. And I think what the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are doing is unbelievable. They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction, and common sense than most adults. They’re high school students—it’s beyond impressive. That strength that they have, it’s inspiring. They are angry, and they’re doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution. And they have organized a peaceful march on Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action to prevent gun violence. I just want to say I stand behind you guys, and I will be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support. So to every one of you who is speaking out, thank you—I’ll see you March 24. We’ll be right back with more of The Tonight Show.