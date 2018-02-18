How to Watch Whatever Event You Want Whenever You Want via the NBC Olympics Website

Marcin Gortat, Bradley Beal, and John Wall of the Washington Wizards use my tips to navigate the NBC Olympics website. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“Where can I find full Winter Olympics event replays on the NBC Olympics website?” This anguished cry has been resonating from all corners of our fair country since the Winter Olympics began earlier this month. The NBC Olympics site is ambitious and comprehensive, but it is not particularly intuitive—especially when it comes to finding archived broadcasts of the various winter events.

I am here to help. I’ve spent most of my waking hours over the past week and a half on the NBC Olympics site. Luckily, I’ve got one simple tip, spread out over six simple steps, that will help you watch whatever it is you want to watch. (Please note that if you don’t have a pay-TV login, you’ll be limited to a 30-minute preview of whatever it is you want to watch. This is a problem that is beyond the scope of this article, but my colleague Will Oremus does have some thoughts on this subject.)

Ready? Here we go.

1. Navigate to NBCOlympics.com. Feel free to click on that link or type it in manually—I’m here to offer advice, not tell you what to do. Are you there? Congratulations! You’ve already accomplished something today and can feel good about yourself and your life choices. Now, pop the cork on that celebratory bottle of Dom Perignon and get ready for Step 2.

2. Click “Results” at the top of the page. Right at the top, you’ll see a menu that begins with the word “Schedule” and ends with the word “Athletes.” Right in the middle of that menu is the word “Results,” as in “it means he gets results, you stupid chief!” See it? Good. Click it. (To skip the first two steps in the future, you can bookmark http://results.nbcolympics.com/results.

You’re already two steps ahead!)

3. Scroll down to where it says “Filter By,” click “Sport,” and choose the sport you want to watch. This is a critical albeit relatively tricky step. But don’t worry, you’ve got it under control! Keep on scrolling until you see a blue table. At the top of the table, in dark blue, you’ll see today’s date. (Unless you are a character in the television show Early Edition, in which case you will see tomorrow’s date.) Immediately underneath the date, you’ll see a lighter-blue rectangle. On the left-hand side of that rectangle, you’ll see the words “Filter By:” followed by the word “Sport.” When you click “Sport,” it will bring up a menu of every Winter Olympic sport. Choose the sport you’d like to watch and proceed to Step 4.

4. Scroll down and click the box that says “See Full [INSERT SPORT HERE] Schedule.” Let’s say that, in Step 3, you chose biathlon as the sport you’d like to watch. Great choice! Now, you’ll see a list of today’s biathlon events. If there aren’t any biathlon events today, the list will say “No events scheduled.” Either way, scroll until you see a box reading “See Full Biathlon Schedule.” Click that box. Our journey is almost done.

5. Identify the event you want to watch and click the box that says “Full Replay.” You’ve reached the promised land! From this page, you’ll see a full schedule of every event in your chosen sport, organized by date and time. Navigate until you find the event you seek, and click the “Full Replay” box on the right-hand side of the page.

6. Feast your eyes on some hot Winter Olympics action! Or, you know, sort of half pay attention to the announcers while you’re reading an article in another tab. Up to you!

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

• How to Watch the Winter Olympics If You Don’t Have Cable

• The Winter Olympics Have Been Ruined by the Skaters’ Refusal to Perform to “Monster Mash”

• Nathan Chen Is the Future of Figure Skating, But the Sport Shouldn’t Abandon Its Past